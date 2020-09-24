Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath makes unique allegations – Shivraj Singh Chauhan lies 3 every day

Madhya Pradesh: Former state chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan of a unique. They have called him a liar and said that I thought that after 15 years of lying, Shivraj ji must have taken a lesson, when the people of the state made him sit in the house in the 2018 elections but they are not going to hawk… .. Daily 3 They lie. We removed fake people in Sambal Yojana. Also Read – MP Assembly By Elections: Uma Bharti prepares to return to Madhya Pradesh politics

Kamal Nath said that he will benefit 2 thousand people and will say that we have benefited 20 lakh people. This is the politics of lies. The people of Madhya Pradesh will support the truth in the coming by-elections, voters are very intelligent.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath had said on Tuesday that the Madhya Pradesh government has accepted in the assembly that 26.95 lakh farmers have benefited from the farm loan waiver scheme of the previous Congress-led government. Kamal Nath said that the 'lie' being spread by the ruling BJP has been exposed by this.

Giving clarification on his statement, State Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh had told reporters on Wednesday that the authorities have given wrong information to the state assembly in this regard, after investigation it will be given the correct information.

Singh has also accused the previous Congress government of not giving data related to the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme to the Center. Under this scheme, six thousand rupees are added to the farmers’ account in three equal installments by the central government. He said that now the information of farmers is being sent by the state government to the central government so that all eligible farmers can get its benefits.