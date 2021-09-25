Madhya Pradesh: Lady policeman gang-raped at birthday celebration, major accused’s mom additionally helped, 5 arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested the principle accused and his mom via registering a case in opposition to 5 folks in reference to the alleged gang rape of a 30-year-old feminine constable in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The police knowledgeable about this. The girl is a constable within the Madhya Pradesh Police.Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: 17-year-old woman raped, 5 molested in executive residential coaching middle

Inspector Anuradha Girwal, in-charge of Mahila Police Station, mentioned that the incident began this month when the lady constable filed a grievance on September 13, after investigation, a case used to be registered in opposition to 5 folks together with the principle accused and his mom this week. His mom has been arrested.

He instructed that 5 months in the past, the lady constable had a friendship with a tender guy named Pawan on Fb and because then the younger guy used to be repeatedly speaking with the lady. Pawan invited the lady to his more youthful brother's birthday celebration, the place the lady used to be allegedly raped via 3 males together with Pawan. He mentioned that the sufferer instructed that the accused additionally allegedly shot a video of the act and assists in keeping threatening to make it public.

The police officer mentioned that the sufferer has additionally claimed that the mum of the principle accused additionally threatened her and a relative of the accused additionally attempted to extort cash via threatening to kill her. He mentioned that the sufferer is in the beginning a resident of Neemuch and used to be previous posted in Neemuch, while at this time she is operating in Indore district police. Police is investigating the subject intimately.