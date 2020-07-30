Madhya Pradesh: Minister for non-installation of masks, action will be taken against public representatives, CM said – do not even visit till August 14

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, emphasis is being placed on the use of masks with social distancing to prevent corona infection. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has clarified that the use of masks is necessary, that action will be taken against those who do not apply masks, whether it is the Chief Minister, Minister or MP. Chief Minister Chauhan is corona positive and is undergoing treatment at Viva Hospital. According to official information, on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation and systems of the corona from the hospital and said that only by using mask and social distancing should we be able to control the corona infection completely. If it is not followed when the lockdown opens, then the infection spreads again and all the hard work is wasted. Also Read – UP: 57 deaths in 24 hours from Corona, 3765 infected, the highest figure in a day so far

He further said that the lockdown on the other hand affects the economy badly. So now we do not have to lockdown after the current declared lockdown and defeat the corona by following the law and rules with full caution and caution.

Chief Minister Chouhan said in clear words that any person, be it Chief Minister, Minister, Public Representative or Officer, if they do not follow it then action will be taken. It is mandatory for everyone to take these precautions to eliminate corona. He told the ministers not to undertake any public tour till August 14, hold meetings through VC, hold a virtual rally, do not meet more than five persons at once even at your residence.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that saving lives is more important than elections. Therefore, no public representative should conduct any public program. Failure to follow the guidelines will be followed by both fines and case registration.

Admitting that Corona infection has increased in the state, Chief Minister Chouhan said that it is true that in the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of corona cases in the state, but the state is still 15th in the country in comparison. At present the recovery rate in the state is 69.9 and the death rate has come down to 2.77.

ACS Mohammad Suleman of Health Department said that antigen tests have also been started in Bhopal. Due to this, a large number of corona tests will be done now and soon. Collector Bhopal informed that besides the treatment of corona and quarantine free government system in Bhopal, now the paid system has also started in the private sector.