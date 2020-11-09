Madhya Pradesh News: Adivasi youth burnt alive for not returning loan, death

Madhya Pradesh News A 28-year-old youth of the tribal community was allegedly burnt alive by spraying kerosene on not repaying the loan in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. The police gave information about it. Taking this matter seriously, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident and the culprits will get the harshest punishment. Also Read – MP Bypolls: BJP issued notice to former minister Shejwar, his son and a former MLA

Superintendent of Police of Guna district Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Sunday that an accused was allegedly set on fire by spraying kerosene on Vijay Sahariya of Ukavad village on Friday night after he failed to repay the loan. Singh said that he was badly burnt by this, after which he died in the district hospital of Guna during treatment on Saturday. Also Read – MP Bypolls: The results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-election will have an impact on the future of these three satraps in the state, know the whole matter

He said that the accused has been identified as Radheshyam Lodha. A case has been registered against him under section 302 of IPC and arrested. Singh said that the accused is also from Ukavad village. The Chief Minister said, ‘Sahariya’s death in this fire in Guna district is extremely gruesome and painful. I give him my heartfelt tribute and comfort to his family. I will go to my village on Monday to meet the aggrieved family. ‘ Also Read – ‘Item dispute’: ECI seeks reply to notice of MP Minister Imarti Devi in ​​48 hours

He said, “A full investigation into the incident will be conducted and the culprits will get the harshest punishment.” On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “Vijay Sahariya is not paid by the domineering person of the village for paying only Rs. 5,000. In the dispute of retaining bonded laborers for years and not being able to pay money, kerosene oil was burnt alive. He said, ‘The Congress demands that the culprits of this gruesome murder incident take strict action, provide all possible financial help to the victim’s family and take all necessary stringent steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.’

