An FIR has been lodged against the religious leader Computer Baba in the alleged dispute over construction of a doorway in a Jain community's pilgrimage complex about two months ago. Police said on Wednesday that during the demolition of the illegally built ashram, a total of three criminal cases have been registered against him after the precautionary arrest of Computer Baba here 10 days ago. An official of the Gandhi Nagar police station said that a fresh case was filed against Namdev Das Tyagi (Computer Baba's real name) on Tuesday on the complaint of a person named Subhash Dayal.

He said that the 37-year-old complainant alleged that Computer Baba and one of his companions had stopped the work of building the gates in the Gomtagiri Jain pilgrimage complex of the city about two months ago. This Jain pilgrimage computer is located very close to Baba's ashram which was demolished by the administration on November 8.

The police officer said that the FIR alleged that during the dispute, Computer Baba had also tried to attack him with a spear (sharp weapon) while abusing and assaulting people associated with the work of building gates in the Jain shrine complex. He said that an FIR has been registered against Computer Baba under sections 294 (abuse), 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Officials said that the allegedly illegal ashram of Computer Baba built on government land in Jamburdi Hapsi village adjacent to Indore city was demolished on November 8. At the same time, a religious leader, who has been given the status of Minister of State in the previous governments of BJP and Congress, was sent to jail under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) (Precautionary arrest for preventing cognizable offense).

He said that after this action, two FIRs have been registered against Computer Baba at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and one at Aerodrum Police Station. These cases are related to allegations of abusing and assaulting different people and showing them weapons. In one of these cases, the District Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Computer Baba and sent him to judicial custody till November 28.

