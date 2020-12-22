Entertainment

Madhya Pradesh News Today: Indore BJP MLA infected with Corona virus

December 22, 2020
Indore Covid-19 Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Indore and former mayor Malini Laxman Singh Gaur was found infected with Kovid-19 on Tuesday. To prevent the epidemic, the district’s nodal officer Amit Malakar said, “Gaud (59) has been found infected with corona virus in the rapid antigen test.” His house has been kept in Quarantine. Also Read – Farmer’s luck has been opened in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, diamond worth 60 lakh rupees found in digging the field

Meanwhile, Gaur gave information about his corona virus getting infected on Twitter. He tweeted, “I got an investigation done after the initial signs of corona and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I am following all the guidelines in Quarantine at home on the advice of doctors. Whatever people have come in contact with me in the past, please go to Self Quarantine and do your investigation. ‘

Significantly, Indore is the most affected district of Kovid-19 in the state. According to official information, a total of 52,296 patients of the epidemic have been found in the district with a population of about 35 lakhs from March 24 to December 21. Of these, 844 patients have died.

