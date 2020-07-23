Madhya Pradesh: one more blow to Congress, MLA and Narayan Patel join BJP in leaving the party

Bhopal: Another MLA of Congress (Congress) in Madhya Pradesh, Narayan Patel (Narayan Patel) has resigned from the membership of the assembly. He left the Congress and the legislature and joined the BJP (BJP). Narayan Patel, Congress MLA from Mandhata Assembly constituency in Khandwa district, has submitted his resignation to Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma from the membership of the assembly on Thursday. Also Read – CM Gehlot wrote to PM Modi- Conspiracy is going on to topple my government, history will not be forgiven

It is to be known that earlier 24 then MLAs have resigned from their memberships. Now after Patel's resignation, the number of MLAs who have left the Congress and resigned from the membership of the Legislative Assembly has increased to 25. In this way, a total of 27 assembly constituencies have become vacant in the state. There will be by-elections in these areas in the coming time.

Explain that after the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) fell. Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP along with his supporting MLAs. All the MLAs resigned before joining the BJP. The Congress government was reduced to a minority with this. And the BJP has once again formed the government. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a Rajya Sabha MP.