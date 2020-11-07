Madhya Pradesh: Police killed 8-year-old 25-year-old female Naxalite in Balaghat

Balaghat: A 25-year-old female Naxalite has been killed by police in an encounter in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. A reward of 8 lakh rupees was declared on this female naxalite by the police of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. On the arrest of this Naxalite, Madhya Pradesh Police had declared a reward of Rs 3 and Chhattisgarh Police for Rs 5 lakh, Sharda was wanted in a total of 18 criminal cases in both the states. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2020 Results: … Shivraj government will be saved, but Scindia’s stronghold may surprise

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Naxal-affected Balaghat district, Abhishek Tiwari said on Saturday that the police was killed in an encounter on Friday night. The female Naxalite has been identified as Sarada, a resident of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Also Read – Chhattisgarh Corna Updates: Corona cases rise again in Chhattisgarh, 1758 new cases a day, 12 people killed

The SP said that nine cases were registered against Saradha, a member of Khatia-Mocha Dalam, in tribal dominated Balaghat and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh, eight in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh and one in Rajnandgaon district. He said that after the encounter, the police recovered a 12 bore rifle, live cartridge and some empty cartridges near the body of a Naxalite from the spot. Also Read – Javed Akhtar of Jharkhand arrested for threatening to kill MP’s Protem Speaker from Odisha

The SP said that based on a secret information, the encounter took place on Friday night in the forest of Malkhedi under Baihar police station area, about 90 km from the district headquarters. He told, “We had received information that 25-30 Naxalites have come with the intention of carrying out any major incident of violence. After this, we took action and surrounded the entire area and asked them to surrender, but instead of surrendering, they opened fire on the police, in response to which bullets were fired from our side too. ” After the darkness of the night and the encounter, Sharada was found dead there on Saturday morning in search.

Please tell that Mandla and Balaghat of Madhya Pradesh are districts bordering the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh and are affected by the Naxal problem.