Madhya Pradesh: Sachin Pilot, who came to campaign in the stronghold of Scindia, said- Shivraj Sarkar came to the government through the back door

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has called the agriculture amendment laws of the central government a fatal blow to farmers. Former Union Minister Sachin Pilot, who came to campaign in the assembly by-elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh, criticized the policies of the current central government on Tuesday and said that the amendment in the agricultural laws by the Modi government of the Center is a fatal blow on farmers is. Mandi bandh, haat bandh, wage bandh and support price will be closed, it will prove fatal for the farmers.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot addressed public meetings in Pohri and Karaira constituencies of Shivpuri district and targeted the BJP, saying that the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh came back into the government, but the biggest force in democracy is the people and He has to come to the leaders to ask for votes. Therefore, in this assembly by-election, the people should take thoughtful decisions and defeat the forces that divide the country.

Appealing to vote in favor of the Congress, he said that this is the party which is working in the public interest and country interest before the independence of the country. Let us know that Shivpuri area comes in Gwalior Chambal and Gwalior Chambal is considered to be the stronghold of Jyotiraditya Scindia who went to BJP. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh fell after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP.