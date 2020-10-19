Madhya Pradesh: Serious allegations of a woman – ‘5 policemen kept raping for 10 days in lockup’, investigation started

New Delhi A 20-year-old girl has made serious allegations against policemen in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the woman, the policemen kept her locked in lockup for 10 days, where five policemen gang-raped her. According to the woman, the policemen who raped her were also in-charge of the police station and sub-divisional police officers. The case is of Manganwa in Rewa district. After the matter came to light, the whole administration is now stirred up. Also Read – LAC Dispute: 8th round of talks to be held this week, ready for talks on Indo-China border dispute

According to the woman, on May 9, she was arrested for murder. After which he was kept in a lockup at Manganwa police station for 10 days and he was raped by the then police in-charge Mangwan Mrigendra Singh, SDOP Mangwan BS Bariba and 3 police personnel. According to the woman, a woman sub-inspector Supriya Jain was also present on the spot during the entire incident. Also Read – India successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, will increase in Indian Navy’s strength

After these allegations of the woman, District and Sessions Court Chief Justice Arun Kumar Singh wrote a letter to Rewa SP Rakesh Singh and ordered to register a case against the five policemen and investigate the case. According to the woman, between 20 and 21 May policemen carried out the whole incident with her. Also Read – Ladakh deadlock: China gave this instruction to its army, Amit Shah said – India is always ready for war

However, the woman policeman objected to the whole incident, but the seniors shouted her away from there. According to the policemen, the woman was arrested on May 21.