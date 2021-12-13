Madhya Pradesh: Seven other people together with district public family members officer killed, 5 injured in street coincidence

Bhopal: Seven other people, together with the state public family members officer (PRO), have been killed and 5 others have been injured in 4 separate street injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, Shajapur, Ratlam and Bhopal districts within the closing 24 hours. Chachoda’s Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Munish Rajoria mentioned that the automobile of Guna District Public Family members Officer KP Dangi (58) overturned after hitting the divider close to Pakhriyapura toll naka in Binaganj in Guna district at round 8 am on Monday. He died within the coincidence. He mentioned that the Binaganj police reached the spot once the guidelines used to be gained and Dangi used to be taken out of the car and brought to Biaora in close by Rajgarh district, the place docs declared him introduced useless.Additionally Learn – Town of Madhya Pradesh, which used to be absolutely vaccinated, CM Shivraj mentioned – I’m satisfied

In keeping with resources, on the time of the coincidence, Dangi himself used to be returning to Guna after attending a marriage rite in Bhopal whilst riding. Condoling the demise of Dangi, Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Guna District Public Family members Officer Ok.P. The inside track of the demise of Dangi ji in a street coincidence is gloomy. He used to be a conscientious, pleasant and cushy spoken officer. It's prayed to God to present peace to the departed soul and provides him a spot at his toes. My condolences to the bereaved circle of relatives.

On the similar time, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chauhan mentioned that the automobile parked close to Palwal Dhaba between Maksi and Shajapur at the Agra-Mumbai Nationwide Freeway, about 15 km from Shajapur district headquarters, used to be hit by way of a container truck at round 8 o'clock on Sunday night time. Wherein two other people within the automobile, Rajiv Singh (32) and Shivjit Singh Yadav died at the spot and 3 others have been injured.

He mentioned that the 3 injured had been admitted to the Shajapur district health center for remedy. Chouhan instructed that this automobile used to be going from Ashok Nagar to Ujjain and used to be status at the facet of the street for puncture on the time of the coincidence. He mentioned that once the coincidence, the container motive force left the car and fled. Chouhan mentioned {that a} case has been registered on this regard at Maksi police station.

On the similar time, about every other coincidence, Commercial Space Police Station in-charge OP Singh mentioned that two youths, Naharu (25) and Kuldeep (22), have been killed in a collision between a automobile and a bike close to Banjali airstrip in Ratlam overdue on Sunday night time. Whilst his better half used to be severely injured, who has been despatched to Indore for remedy. He mentioned that once the coincidence, the automobile motive force fled leaving his car on the spot. The police have confiscated the automobile.

In keeping with knowledge gained from the Kohefiza police station, in every other coincidence, a trolley hit a truck close to Hamidia Health facility within the capital Bhopal at round 10 pm on Sunday night time and entered a room, killing two laborers residing on this room and Every other used to be severely injured.