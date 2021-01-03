Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chauhan expanded the cabinet, including two supporters of Scindia

Bhopal: The much-awaited expansion of the cabinet led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP (BJP) -led government in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday, in which two pro-BJP leaders Jyotiraoditya Scindia were sworn in as cabinet ministers. Has gone. Also Read – MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves bill against ‘Love Jihad’

In this third expansion of the cabinet, Tulsiram Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput were again made ministers. Both of them have been cabinet ministers in Chauhan's cabinet earlier. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to both of them in a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here for cabinet expansion.

Both of them were also included in the cabinet on April 21 last year, but were not MLAs then. Due to this, he had to resign a day before the completion of six months as a minister due to constitutional compulsion just before the by-election of 28 assembly seats held on November 3 last year.

By winning their seats in the by-elections held on November 3 last year, both of them have now become MLAs and hence they have been re-inducted into the cabinet. Guidelines regarding Kovid-19 were followed in the swearing-in ceremony. On this occasion, Chief Minister Chauhan, Protem Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Rameshwar Sharma and many other ministers were present.