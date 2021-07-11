Madhya Pradesh: Throughout the cleansing of the tank, the present within the water, 6 folks of the similar circle of relatives died

Chhatarpur/Bhopal: Six folks of the similar circle of relatives have died because of electrocution in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. In Mahua Jhala village of Bijawar police station space, a circle of relatives used to be cleansing a water tank, all over which the present unfold within the water and everybody were given stuck in it, because of which they died. It’s been informed concerning the coincidence {that a} member of the circle of relatives used to be cleansing the tank, when the present unfold, when he shouted, different family members got here to avoid wasting him and separately all turned into sufferers of that present.Additionally Learn – SpiceJet to release 8 new flights connecting Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep sorrow over this coincidence. Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, "Unhappy information used to be gained concerning the dying of six folks of Ahirwar neighborhood because of electrocution in Mahua Jhala village, Thana Bijawar of Chhatarpur. I pray to God to provide peace to the departed souls and power to the members of the family to endure this deep loss.

In a similar fashion, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma has expressed deep sorrow over this coincidence. He stated that BJP stands with the sufferer's circle of relatives on this hour of grief.