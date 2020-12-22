Madhya Pradesh will now be presented for cabinet approval on 26 December, the Religious Independent Bill 2020, a law of severe punishment will be made

Madhya Pradesh Dharma Swatantrya Bill 2020 be tabled before the cabinet for its approval on 26: In Madhya Pradesh, the Religious Independent Bill 2020 will be introduced for approval in the Cabinet on December 26. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has given this information. Earlier, he had talked about appearing today. Also Read – Example: Book in the hands of children begging in the Corona period, what else would be beautiful than this…

The Religious Freedom (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 will now be presented before the Cabinet for its approval on 26 December. The three-day session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin from December 28, where it will be introduced. In this bill, cheating someone by hiding religion and marrying them is punishable by 10 years. Also Read – Example: Children of Datia are doing plastic-free to the villages, being praised all over the world

It has been decided that Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 will be cleared in a special cabinet meeting on December 26 and then will be tabled in the Assembly: Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra https://t.co/CQg1joJ4WF pic.twitter.com/sRr6840qcs Also Read – Love Jihad: Now the law against ‘forced conversion’ comes into force in Himachal Pradesh, may be sentenced to seven years – ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Please tell that the provision of Freedom of Religion Bill in Madhya Pradesh has been prepared more stringently than other states. Explain that a strict law is being brought against ‘Love Jihad’. The law provides for 10 years of punishment for the culprits. Earlier, 5 years punishment was proposed in this bill, but it has been amended in view of the UP bill.

Madhya Pradesh: Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 to be tabled before the Cabinet for its approval today. The three-day session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on December 28. – ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

According to this bill, a provision of 10 years imprisonment has been made for forced conversions and forced conversions and marriage. The District Magistrate will have to submit an application in writing to both the parties who are converting and marrying and getting the marriage done 1 month before the conversion and after marriage. According to the bill, without submitting the application, the religious leader, Qazi, Maulvi or clergyman can be punished for up to 5 years. According to the bill, conversion and forced marriage can be complained of by the victim, parents, relatives or guardians themselves.

According to this bill, the accused must certify himself that the marriage is done without any pressure, threat, greed or seduction, the crime in the bill will be cognizable and non-bailable. Accordingly, registration of institutions forcibly converting or marrying will be canceled. The restriction of the organizations that give donations to those who convert or get married will also be canceled. Judicial action will be taken against all the accused who cooperate in conversion or marriage, like the main accused. According to the bill, marriage done against the laws of this bill will be declared void.