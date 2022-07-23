Madness for the arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico: “I come to make history in Pumas”

Madness for the arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico: a goya was shouted, he signed shirts and took photos.

Mexico City already has on its land the signing of the summer for the Liga MXbecause the first images of Dani Alves in the capital of the country after a long trip from European territory, so in the following hours he will report with Pumas to finish closing your transfer.

During your journey to the hotel where you will spend the night, the Brazilian star toured a part of Mexico Cityknew outside the University Olympic Stadium and he was even seen wearing the mask of the Santo aboard the truck where he was traveling.

According to René Tovar, a journalist from ESPNboth the physical tests and the signing of the contract will take place until tomorrow, Saturday, July 23, the day on which he will appear before the media for the official presentation and when he will pose with the auriazul colors for the first time.

Dani Alves posed with a mask of “Santo”, a Mexican historical fighter (Photo: Instagram/@pumasmx)

20:56 hours: The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumalso celebrated the arrival of the Brazilian to Pumas: “Welcome @DaniAlvesD2 to the @PumasMX and to the City that has it all! It will be a pleasure to see you at the University Olympic #SoyDePumas”

20:17 hours: The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebradexpressed himself on social networks for the signing of Dani Alves to Pumas, the club of which he is a fan and with which he has been seen celebrating on multiple occasions: “Welcome Daniel Alves!! What good news for our team!!! Champion Cougars!!”

19:20 hours: To end the interview, Alves commented on his possible debut: “When will I be available? I told people that I want to live Mexican soccer from this Wednesday (vs. Mazatlán) but, what have my training sessions been for?, so it will be present in Ciudad Universitaria; however, your enrollment in Mexican soccer will depend on bureaucratic procedures.

19:15 hours: Dani Alves on the Joan Gamper trophy that he will compete for Pumas vs Barcelona and his bitter departure from the Catalan team: “I am fortunate to return to the Camp Nou with Pumas. Life has given me the opportunity to say goodbye to people as I would have liked.

Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated the signing of Dani Alves to Pumas (Photo: Twitter/@claudiashein)

19:10 hours: Words from Alves about the Qatar World Cup 2022: “It is normal to talk about the World Cup, but the players move because they want challenges. I’m not here to get to the World Cup, I’m here to win, make history and make people happy (…) My life is to win and it’s something that I carry inside, “he said.

19:00 hours: Dani Alves, from the hotel where he is staying, offered an interview for STUDY where he spoke about León’s offer and the controversy over his age: “It’s normal for them to talk about my age, but people don’t know me. My soul is young, my desire is young and my discipline is veteran”.

18:10 hours: Dani Alves arrived at a hotel in the south of CDMX. He was received by the Blaugrana youth squad Marc Crosas and offered a few brief words, the first since he landed in the country. “I have had particular things with Mexico for a long time. Are Jonathan and Giovani good friends? Of course! and more”, affirmed the 39-year-old Brazilian.

This was the arrival of Dani Alves at a hotel in the south of CDMX:

(Video: ESPN)

“Glad to be here. I was always moved by this country and these people. Pumas is much more than football”

17:55 hours: Dani Alves posed with a mask of the Mexican wrestler “El Santo” while he was on board his truck touring the city.

17:50 hours: ¡Dani Alves is already in University City! The truck in which it was transported is already in the vicinity of the University Olympic Stadium. Apparently they gave him a tour before taking him to the hotel.

17:30 hours: New images of Dani Alves circulate after his landing. He signed a jersey and took some pictures with fans near the alternate exit. The Brazilian is already on his way to CU.

First images of Dani Alves after landing in Mexico (Photo: Twitter/AnalisisPuma)

17:18 hours: There is chaos in the AICM due to the arrival of Dani Alves. The former Barcelona player has already left the facilities, but fans tour the airport hoping to see him somewhere.

17:10 hours: While Dani Alves It is already on its way to Ciudad Universitaria, fans and media are still at the main gate of the AICM. The Brazilian has already left the airport, so the fans are beginning to dilute.

17:00 hours: Dani Alves is already on his way to his hotel to arrange the last details and conclude his signing with the university team. His signature is expected tomorrow, Saturday. He circulates in a private black truck heading south from CDMX.

Minute by minute of Dani Alves’ arrival in Mexico: the Brazilian left the AICM in a private van after leaving through the alternate door (Photo: Twitter/@LaAfición)

16:50 hours: The first images of Dani Alves outside the AICM are reported. ¡Dani Alves is already in CDMX! He did not exit through the main international arrivals gate, but through the hangar area.

16:45 hours: Fans and reporters rushed to neighboring doors for a possible departure from Dani Alves through another door other than the expected. The Brazilian has not yet left the AICM.

16:40 hours: The airport started a security operation for him to leave Dani Alves in an orderly manner through the front door, before the great media coverage and fans gathered at the door.

Minute by minute of Dani Alves’ arrival in Mexico: the Brazilian landed in CDMX (Photo: ESPN)

16:35 hours: The Mexico City International Airport (AICM) “Benito Juarez” It already has a large number of followers waiting to see the face of the Brazilian soccer player.

16:30 hours: Private truck waits outside the CDMX International Airport to pick up Dani Alves.

16:00 hours: Fans and different cameras began to arrive early to cover the arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico. His landing was contemplated at 4:04 p.m., so his departure is expected around 5:00 p.m., after passing the procedures with the corresponding authorities.

This is how Dani Alves announced his signing with the Pumas of Liga MX

