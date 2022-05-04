Madness in Bolivia for Riquelme: the gesture of the vice president of Boca with the fans that was highly celebrated in the networks

Juan roman riquelmeidol and current vice president of Boca Juniors, traveled with the squad to La Paz in the transcendental game that will be assumed by the team led by Sebastián Battaglia against Always Ready for the Copa Libertadores. The Xeneize will play a large part of the classification tonight and the manager will be present at his first international match.

Tuesday night, Riquelme arrived together with the Boca Juniors delegation and caused a real madness. Romanian signed autographs and accepted photographs at the door of the team’s concentration hotel, which this Wednesday from 9:00 p.m. at the Hernando Siles stadium, in La Paz, will play the duel for the fourth date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores.

The group is led by Corinthians from Brazil with 6 points, followed by Deportivo Cali from Colombia and Always Ready, both with 4, and Boca closes with 3. Xeneize is obliged to add so as not to be compromised in the international contest. The last two games will be played at home against Corinthians, on Tuesday, May 17, and Deportivo Cali, on Thursday, May 26, both at the Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

John Roman Riquelme had already traveled to the interior of the country in the Copa Argentina matches, but until now he had not done so internationally. That is why his stay in Bolivia will be his first at the head of the delegation for the Copa Libertadores. Meanwhile, the Colombian Jorge “Patrón” Bermúdez will do it for the soccer department.

Riquelme caused a sensation upon his arrival in Bolivia for the Boca Juniors duel against Always Ready (@BocaJrsOficial)

It is worth remembering that the other two members of the Football Council, Raúl Alfredo Cascini and Marcelo Delgado cannot accompany the Boca Juniors delegations because they are both suspended by Conmebol due to the incident that took place last year in Belo Horizonte, in the round of 16 match against Atlético Mineiro, which led to the elimination of the team. In Boca’s first matches in the current edition of the Libertadores, third vice president Adriana Bravo was in Cali and secretary general Ricardo Rosica was in San Pablo against Corinthians.

In another order, regarding the Boca campus that left for Bolivia, At the last moment, the possibility that defender Gastón Ávila was excluded was considered. due to the birth of their first child. However, the former Rosario Centralwho was already recovered from a tear that marginalized him from the last games, decided to join the delegation along with the rest of his teammates and will be available for Battaglia for this meeting.

As mentioned, the xeneize campus He only arrived in La Paz five or six hours before the match (he will spend the night in Santa Cruz de la Sierra) with the intention of mitigating the effects of the altitude. Boca Juniors will try to obtain a result that will surely require a great physical effort from a squad that in Bolivia will reach seven games in the last 20 days between the local tournament and the Libertadores.

Pipa Benedetto, who comes from shining with two goals against Barracas Central for the League Cup, will not be able to perform in La Paz due to being suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards (Fotobaires)

In regards to the team low due to suspensions of the previous Cup, those of Marcos Rojo, Carlos Izquierdoz and Sebastian Villaplus one from this edition, the scorer Darío Benedetto, who accumulated his third yellow card against Corinthians and must be out for a date. In this context, Battaglia will not be able to repeat his ideal formation, the one he likes the most, against Always Ready.

Regarding the win last saturday about Barracas Central (2-0) for the domestic tournament will be four changes: in the arch it will reappear Agustín Rossi, who left behind a tear in the right adductor and will replace Javier García, who had very good performances when he had to save; in defense Nicholas Figal will replace Izquierdoz, and up front they will be Eduardo Toto Salvio and Luis Vazquez by Benedetto and Villa.

The other unknowns of the coach were in the midfield, with the strategist Guillermo Fernández and Alan Varela defined as starters and three names for the other two places: Cristian Medina, Juan Ramírez and Oscar Romero. Finally they will play Ramírez and the Paraguayan Romero as decided by Battaglia with the intention of playing in search of a victory with two players who contribute more in attack, compared to Medina who fulfills both tasks.

