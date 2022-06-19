Madness in Brazil: the Fortaleza bar brutally attacked a footballer for the team’s bad present

The ultras reacted violently against Robson for the poor results



This week, Brazil experienced a new episode of violence related to soccer after a soccer player Fortaleza was attacked by a group of supporters who were protesting the poor results that the team has achieved at the start of the Brazilian. The images went viral and generated outrage among fans and leaders.

Is that the club of the state of Ceará adds just seven units in the 12 dates that have been played in the domestic competition and on Thursday suffered a new fall, the seventh, against Avaí 3-2. On their return by plane to their city, the players found themselves at the airport with a protest from the barra brava due to the poor performance of the team.

In his attempt to calm tensions, the striker Robson he approached the crowd but failed in his attempt. Is that a group of violent people, among whom there were some hooded, directly attacked him with blows and one of them attacked him with a helmet, as can be seen in the recordings made by some of those present there. The footballer ran away from the place and club staff prevented everything from happening to adults.

“Fortaleza Esporte Clube vehemently repudiates the attacks suffered by striker Robson and other players recorded this Friday afternoon. The case occurred after the delegation arrived at the Fortaleza International Airport after returning to the capital of Ceará after the match against Avaí, in Florianópolis. The Club is giving all its support to the athlete and analyzing the event to verify the need for a possible adoption of legal measures. We understand the difficult moment, the demands and the need to improve, as long as the protests do not involve violence”, they pointed out from the institution through a statement.

Robson, 31, is one of the most experienced players on the squad, although he has only been with the team for one season. The man who has scored 13 goals with the Fortaleza jersey believed that his words would be enough to decompress the tension, but he found himself in a situation of unprecedented violence that has scandalized Brazil.

Fortaleza, which is last with seven points and in the relegation zone, must face Students for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The first leg will be played in Brazil on June 30, while the rematch will be on July 7 in La Plata.

This crazy event happens days after something similar happened in Botafogo. A score of fans entered the concentration and threatened at least five players what they were doing recovery work in the infirmary. These are: Del Piage, Diego Gonçalves, Kayque, Lucas Fernandes and Victor Sá. The video that was posted on social media went viral. There you see how at the time the bars enter the premises there was not enough police custody. Then, some uniformed men were present who were able to remove the violent ones from the place, who threatened to return in the afternoon.

Such was the terror that this group of violent sowed that a soccer player from the team asked to be transferred. This is striker Victor Sá, who acknowledged being afraid for his family and wants to leave the club, according to the local press. Although he denied this version on social networks, the same media that disclosed the information indicated that the leadership convinced him to continue.

