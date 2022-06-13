Madness in Santiago del Estero: the fans invaded the playing field and took the shirts of several Boca Juniors players

Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero achieved a historic victory against Boca Juniors at the close of the second date of the Professional League. El Ferroviario beat the last champion 1-0 thanks to Francisco González Metilli’s goal fifteen minutes from the end. In this way, the Rondina Egg team beat Xeneize for the second time in its history in the professional era.

At the end of the match, a true madness was experienced and not only because of this triumph of Central Córdoba after 55 years. As soon as the referee Pablo Echavarría blew the whistle to end the match, dozens of children invaded the playing field of the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, which had about ten thousand “neutral” fans who encouraged the cast of Sebastián Battaglia.

These little ones were later joined by more fans than they ended up completely overflowing security of the stadium. Despite the anger over the defeat, the mouth players Juniors, who were the only ones wanted by the fans, they agreed to take pictures and even gave them their t-shirts and other belongings.

The fans took the jerseys of several Boca Juniors players

Boca Juniors was outclassed like few times before a significantly lower rival in the individual hierarchy on this second date of the Professional League championship, because it did not have its correlate with the collective part, in which those led by Sebastián Battaglia were disjointed between lines. To begin with, the Xeneize was weak from the middle of the court backwards and better positioned from that place forward, but the double nine that Battaglia proposed with Nicolás Orsini and Darío Benedetto, leaving Sebastián Villa on the bench, was not fine when he stepped on the local area.

Surely the Boca coach thought more about the match with his team as dominator and not as dominated, since the latter, which was what happened, implied that Villa would have had to be the starter to come out against the spaces than because of that offensive posture he was going to leave his rival. But his colleague Sergio Rondina thought the same game as Battaglia for his team, and that’s why the people from Santiago came out to take over half the field with the double five made up by Enzo Kalinski and Jesús Soraire, supported by Alejandro Martínez on the right and all the football that was displayed on the left by the figure of the field, Francisco González Metilli, who added nothing less than the winning goal to all his play.

Thus, the hosts became owners of the best dangerous actions during the first half, where Agustín Rossi always had to be more attentive than his colleague in front, the Chilean Christofer Toselli, because the ball always prowled his fence more than the local. Only after 20 minutes of the second half, when his team was already losing 1-0 and Rossi had held off a penalty from Renzo López (as in the previous game here, where he saved one and converted another), that on the rebound Jesús Soraire scored but the referee Pablo Echavarría annulled at the request of the VAR for invasion of the scorer, Battaglia decided to put Villa.

And the most curious thing was that he made Luis Vázquez enter when there were barely two minutes left to complete the regular 90. Orsini’s discomfort during the 65 minutes he was on the court and the low level that Benedetto has been observing for some time now also affected the orphanage of Boca’s offensive, and this was not only the fault of both players, but also of the coach. But beyond the shared responsibilities, Boca recently got into Central Córdoba’s house towards the end, first with a low shot from Villa, then with two frontal headers from Marcos Rojo and Benedetto, and the clearest, in discount , by Vázquez, with a low left-footed shot against the left post, which went by inches against a Toselli as resigned as the black and white coach.

Then came the eight minutes of injury time, at the end of which the celebration of the local fans took over the modern Santiago stadium, attended by 10,000 “neutral” fans who cheered on the “xeneize” team. Some of them even invaded the playing field at the end of the match to ask for shirts and photos from the Boca players. Meanwhile, the locals greeted their players from the stands. It’s that since 1967, when they won 2-1 for the only time in history in those old National Championships that Central Córdoba did not beat Boca, and tonight they did it again after 55 years.

With information from Telam.