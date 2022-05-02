Madness in the Turkish Super League after the consecration of Trabzonspor: massive field invasion after winning the title after 38 years

Pitch invasion after Trabzonspor title

The Trabzonspor has been proclaimed Turkish Super League champion by drawing 2-2 at home against Antalya and adding a point that makes it mathematically impossible for Fenerbahce, their closest rival, to beat them in the three remaining games.

The league title achieved this Saturday is the first of the Trabzon club (a coastal Turkish city on the Black Sea) since the 1983-84 season. With this he added the seventh in his history and placed himself as the fourth most winner of the championship behind Galatasaray (22), Fenerbahce (19) and Besiktas (16 and last champion).

The local team had to suffer to win the title, in a tense match in which the players came to blows on occasion and the public invaded the field even before the final whistlemistakenly thinking that the match was already over.

The fans invaded the field after the final whistle (EFE)

The last league title was in the 83-84 season (EFE)

Thousands of fans celebrated the consecration of their team on the field (EFE)

In the images you can seeto the excitement of Turkish fans who, with tears on his face, They invaded the field to celebrate with the campus. In a matter of seconds the stands were empty and the lawn was filled with fans who quickly ran towards the protagonists of the great feat.

The game in question was a roller coaster, in which the Trabzonspor finished the first half winning by one to nilan advantage that became a draw as soon as the second half began.

However, at 62 minutes a new joy arrived for the locals. The stands of the Medical Park Stadyumu erupted when the midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz puso hand 2-1 in favor. Finally, American striker Haji Wright made it 2-2 in the 80th, prolonging the agony of the eventual lightweight champion.

After 38 years, Trabzonspor shouted champion (EFE)

Invasion of the field after the title of Trabzonspor (EFE)

Trabzonspor is the fourth most winning team in Turkey (EFE)

Along with what was happening inside the stadium, the proclamation of the champion was enthusiastically received by the tens of thousands of people who gathered to follow the game through giant screens placed in squares throughout the cityfrom where fireworks were launched.

For days the city has been decorated with the team’s Barça colors and prepared for a big party that will also put the authorities on alert for the love of weapons of the people of Trabzon and his habit of celebrating with shots in the air.

Faced with this fear, the Turkish government and the club started the campaign a week ago “Don’t shoot for joy” to avoid shooting during the festivities.

