Madonna Is Working on a Screenplay With Diablo Cody

Madonna has revealed that she is working on a screenplay with Oscar-winning author Diablo Cody.

The pop star introduced the information in a brief video posted to her Instagram on Friday with the caption, “While you’re caught in a home with a number of accidents what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…?” Madonna adopted this assertion with emojis indicating that the venture might be music-related.

The video exhibits Madonna and Cody working collectively, with Cody typing on a laptop computer and a desk stuffed with dated notebooks in entrance of them. Madonna even describes to Cody her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra costume from the 1990 “Blond Ambition” tour, main followers to theorize that the 2 are writing a biopic of Madonna’s profession.

“The garters have been over the swimsuit bottoms, proper?” Cody asks within the video. “Yeah,” Madonna replies. “Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it’s minimize high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down right here, cone bra zipped up the entrance after which the double-breasted swimsuit coat goes over it.”

This mysterious screenplay just isn’t Madonna’s first enterprise into movie, having appeared in 17 movies over the course of her profession, together with the 1991 tour documentary “Madonna: Fact or Dare.” She has additionally directed two initiatives not too long ago, “Filth and Knowledge” in 2008 and 2011’s “W.E.”

Cody gained an Academy Award for greatest authentic screenplay for “Juno” in 2007 and has since written and produced “Jennifer’s Physique” in 2009, “Younger Grownup” in 2011, “Ricki and the Flash” in 2015 and, most not too long ago, “Tully” in 2018.

Watch the total video beneath.