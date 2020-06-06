Madonna’s Vogue And 9 Other Videos Made By Famous Directors

Mark Romanek – Shake It Off, Taylor Swift (2014)

In contrast to just about everybody else on this listing, Mark Romanek is a music video director that simply so occurred to make a couple of films alongside the way in which. On the film facet, Romanek is generally recognized for the chilling thriller starring the late Robin Williams One Hour Photograph, however his music video work is unmatched by most likely anybody not named Hype Williams. Profitable over 20 MTV Video Music Awards for his lengthy listing of contributions to the medium, Romanek has labored with artists like 9 Inch Nails and Taylor Swift for her “Shake it Off” video. That will sound like a loopy leap from NIN to T. Swift, however you possibly can see parts of the director’s earlier entries within the 2014 music video, particularly the off-putting look of the symmetrical ballerinas and cuts to figures shifting in gradual movement.