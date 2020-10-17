Madrasa and Sanskrit centers will be closed in Assam, notification will be released in November

Madrasas and Sanskrit centers in Assam: Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that a notification to close all government-run madrasas and Sanskrit centers in the state will be issued in November. Sarma said at a press conference here that Madrasa Education Board will be dissolved and all government-run madrasas will be converted into high schools. Admissions will be given in all schools like regular students. He said, ‘Final year students will be allowed to leave school after passing. However, all students seeking admission in these schools will have to study like regular students. ‘ Also Read – Police Exam Form Leaked Case: An SP is in custody in Assam, elder brother of IPS officer is Chief Secretary

The minister said that Sanskrit centers will be handed over to Kumar Bhaskaravarma Sanskrit University and converted into teaching and learning centers, where Indian culture, civilization and nationalism will be taught. He said, 'This step has been taken so that students can get regular education under Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA).'

When asked whether this decision has been taken in view of next year's assembly elections, the minister said, "How can this be an electoral issue." We are only closing government-run madrasas and not private madrasas. "Sarma said that there are 610 government-run madrasas in Assam, which cost the government 260 crore rupees annually.

