Madrassa News: Bill to shut down all government madrasas in this state

Assam Madrassa News: The Assam government introduced a bill to close all government madrasas in the state from April 1, 2021 and convert them into schools. Despite the opposition's objection, Education Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma introduced the Assam Repeal Bill, 2020 on the first day of the three-day winter session of the Assembly.

The bill proposes to repeal the two existing laws, the Assam Madarsa Education (Provincialization) Act, 1995 and the Assam Madarsa Education (Provincialization of Service of Employees and Reorganization of Madrasa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

Sharma said, 'The bill is not to control and close private madrasas. He said that the word 'private' was mistakenly included in the 'Statement of Goals and Objectives' of the Bill. He said that all madrasas will be converted into upper primary, upper and secondary schools and there will be no change in the salary, allowances and service conditions of teachers and non-teaching staff. The minister had earlier said that there are 610 government-run madrasas in Assam.

