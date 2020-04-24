Madrid Announced COVID -19 Cultural Arts Support Package – Variety

MADRID – Whereas Spain’s audiovisual trade anxiously awaits federal aid measures to be authorised this coming Tuesday, April 28, the Comunidad de Madrid – the Madrid Area – has introduced a €1 million ($1.08 million) funding to generate €40million ($43.14 million) of monetary help for the movie, TV and performing arts sectors. Every will obtain half the monetary amenities generated by the Línea COVID-19 Liquidez Cultural Comunidad de Madrid (Madrid Area COVID-19 Credit score Line).

Madrid’s Ministry of Tradition, headed by Marta Rivera, introduced on Friday morning that the monetary help package deal will likely be dealt with by the Reciprocal Assure Society Crea SGR, a non-profit financial institution assure scheme which shares the monetary danger and can distribute the funding to manufacturing and exhibition firms of stage and audiovisual content material which pay taxes within the Neighborhood of Madrid.

In line with a Ministry of Tradition press launch, the principle goals of the help package deal are to guard employment within the area and supply a degree of liquidity to assist firms keep away from chapter or closure. To that finish, firms whose work generates jobs within the Madrid area will likely be given precedence.

Every qualifying firm can apply for a credit score between €20,000 ($21,570) and €100,000 ($107,830) on a four-year time period with an 18-month grace interval.

In line with the Ministry of Tradition, as soon as the whole lot of the contribution has been claimed and the affect of the measures on the sector analyzed, future capital injections could also be authorised primarily based on the effectiveness of the primary implementation.

To facilitate understanding and entry to the package deal, the Neighborhood of Madrid and Crea SGR will co-host an info day the place particulars of the package deal and its performance will likely be defined together with the procedures for utility and compensation.

Madrid has change into one in every of Europe and the world’s busiest hubs for movie and TV content material creation in recent times, backed by a talented workforce, low manufacturing prices, aggressive tax incentives and the ever bigger worldwide attain of Spanish-language content material.

Earlier than COVID, the largest drawback going through producers in Madrid was securing a first-class crew, as new productions outpaced the realm’s expertise pool.

In March 2019, The Mediapro Studio opened its doorways with a powerful accompanying lineup of 34 in-production TV collection. A month later, Reed Hastings was on the town to inaugurate Netflix’s personal Madrid-based manufacturing hub, residence to 2 of the streamer’s most globally standard collection, “Cash Heist” and “Elite.” In the meantime, Telefonica’s Movistar Plus continues its torrid tempo of latest programming, this 12 months already launching strong-performing collection akin to ETA origin story “La Linea Invisible.”