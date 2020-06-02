Madrid Content City Starts Building Five More Phases, Film-TV Campus – Variety

Secuoya Group president Raul Berdonés and Madrid area politicians laid a symbolic stone Tuesday morning for Section II and III of building on Madrid Content City. Constructed round Tres Cantos’ Secuoya Studios north of Madrid, which already home Netflix’s first European Manufacturing Hub, Madrid Content City weighs in as one of the vital bold studio, training and leisure complexes in Europe.

Section II of MCC will add 398,265 sq. ft and 5 new sound levels to Section 1’s 5 levels, all now occupied by Netflix. Section III consists of the development of Madrid Content Campus, the most important film-TV college in Spain, launched with Spain’s Planeta Group, one of many largest publishing homes within the Spanish-speaking world.

Leisure complexes, warehouses, sound levels, studios, recording studios and workplaces will open first half 2022, with a part of the Campus, including 699,654 sq. ft to Madrid Content City, bowing as early as second half 2021, Berdonés stated at Tuesday’s stone laying.

Addressing main lights of Spain’s TV and movie industries and the nationwide press of their first on-site public assembly since Spain’s went into COVID-19 lockdown in March, Berdonés identified that Section II building comes quick on the heels of recent and vastly improved shoot large tax breaks in Spain.

Accredited Could 5 by Spain’s central authorities, these new measures improve tax rebates for worldwide shoots and tax credit for Spanish nationality productions to 30% for the primary €1 million ($1.1 million) spend in Spain, capping a shoot’s complete tax deduction at €10.zero million ($10.eight million), up from €Three million ($3.Three million). In line with Berdonés, the brand new tax incentives will triple the variety of worldwide shoots in Spain.

In Spain’s Canary Islands, the tax breaks are 20 share factors increased, reaching a unprecedented 50%, the best charge of deduction on the planet.

Berdonés added that he was in conversations with 22 worldwide and nationwide firms to have an area on the MCC, both organising workplaces, capturing on the studios or “establishing their logistical facilities in Europe” on the complicated. Complete funding in Madrid Content City runs at over €100 million ($109 million), he added.

Berdonés was flanked at Tuesday morning’s basis stone laying by Ignacio Aguado, vice chairman of the Madrid area Comunidad de Madrid, and by Marta Rivera de la Cruz, and Manuel Giménez Rasero, its councillors for, respectively, Tradition and Tourism, for Transport, Mobility and Infrastructures, and for Economic system, Employment and Competitiveness, in addition to

That’s an indication, in a politically extremely polarized Spain, of the significance given to the premium content material manufacturing sector by not solely Spain’s central socialist PSOE authorities but in addition its major center-right In style Celebration opposition, which governs in Madrid in addition to CitizenS, the PP’s coalition companion in Madrid area – a uncommon case of consensus.

After COVID-19, “we’d like excellent news in Madrid and Madrid Content City actually is that,” Aguado stated. “It brings visibility to Madrid, generates financial exercise and enormous employment,” he added. Development on MCC’s new phases will create 1,400 new jobs, plus 500 extra in ancillary sectors.