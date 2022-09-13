Madrid taxis will be able to circulate 24 hours and a VTC will have to pay you if you cancel a trip: these are the news from Ayuso

A new chapter arrives in the stories of encounters and disagreements between the laws in Madrid, the sextant of taxis and the VTC (Vehicles of transport with Driver, which includes companies such as Uber or Cabify): Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid and the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Housing have announced a new regulation that allows taxis to circulate 24 hours and every day of the week.

It was El Mundo that gave the exclusive before Ayuso announced it in the Debate on the State of the Region about the new measures for taxi and VTC. In his speech where he stated that “we legislate so that the VTCs do not disappear” to remember that this is one of the few regions in Spain that have regulated to allow companies like Uber to continue operating since October 1 (the central government gave the power to this to the autonomies), announced new rules for taxis.

shared races





Now, the taxi has time restrictions. Taxi drivers can work 16 hours from 6 am one day until the same time the next and have two days off per week. With the new measures, the aim is to allow a taxi driver (not the same driver, just the vehicle) to circulate 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

The plan of the Community of Madrid is that the license holders are the ones who can organize their work schedules. Furthermore, a person canreserve a seat in a taxi that is already occupied and go in the same direction as where the person is going and spread the price of the race.

As published on the official website of the Community, this new regulation will establish that the town councils they will not be able to limit discounts on tours of taxis at fixed prices.

The measures seek from the point of view of the Popular Party make the taxi sector more competitivewhile from the PSOE has been seen as a wild liberalization that can lead to job insecurity or longer hours for workers in the sector.

News for VTC





While new regulations for VTCs arrive, as Ayuso announced a few weeks ago, the president has said that VTC companies such as Uber, Cabify, Bolt they will have to compensate their clients if it is the driver who cancels a prearranged trip.

At least 5% of VTC must be vehicles adapted for people with disabilities and be zero emissions or ECO. There’s a adaptation period to get there but it is not known how long.

VTC drivers will have to pass an exam to obtain permission to carry out this work where they demonstrate that know the Spanish language, culture of the city and the Madrid region and who has knowledge in handling navigation devices. In addition, they may not have a criminal record related to crimes of a sexual nature.