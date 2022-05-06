Madrid, the city that perceives itself as the world capital of sport, throbs the arrival of a hot classic that will not have the hall of champions

Madrid is paralyzed by the arrival of a new derby

Reach Madrid the day after the feat achieved by the team of Carlo Ancelotti on the Champions League It represented an experience in itself. At six o’clock in the morning there were still some supporters drunk with happiness for the two goals scored by Rodrygo and the penalty Karim Benzema who deposited the White House in a new final of the most coveted tournament in Europe.

both in La Cibeles like at the airport Barajasthe fans remained with the traditional botellón analyzing until the last circumstances the feat that the Merengue in front of Manchester City from Pep Guardiola. A clear example was that of a German named Kylewho had traveled to spain exclusively to see the international semifinal and missed the return flight to participate in the extensive celebrations through the streets of the capital. “I don’t want to say how much it costs me to get a new ticket, because it is very expensive. But for last night’s game it was worth it. It is something that I will never live again”, said the young man from Cologne in dialogue with Infobae with a Castilian stuck by the amount of alcohol ingested.

He, along with thousands of supporters of the Real Madrid, was one of the many that invaded the areas where the kings of Europe usually celebrate. And after the feat against the Citizensthose of Ancelotti They will go for the classic.

A four kilometers from the Santiago Bernabéufor the leafy Paseo de la Castellanais located the Cibeles Fountain. There the fans enjoy each victory under a structure 18th century neoclassicalwhich presents the greek goddess of mother earth in a cart pulled by two roaring lionswhich play a fundamental role in each conquest.

The tradition that was installed in the eighties is that after each title the captain of the Merengue wrap a club scarf around the statue’s shoulders. She is associated with Fifth of the Vulturewhich won five consecutive championships The leagueand the last time a similar scene had been seen was when Sergio Ramos led the crown number 33 in 2017; since in 2020 there were no celebrations due to health reasons. In other words, the fans were only able to return this week when Marcelo and his companions celebrated the domestic contest number 35.

Marcelo brings the merengue tradition to Cibeles. Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Although many consider that the edition of the derby lost meaning after the consecration of the Real Madrid, the pride of the city is one of the factors that will be revealed again. It is even estimated that the protagonists of the mattress ignore performing the traditional corridor to the champion in the previous duel as recognition for the objective achieved.

In addition, the clash of powers is an opportunity for the team of Carlo Ancelotti inflict more pain on the cast white and redwhich is still struggling to finish in the top four to qualify for the next Champions League. After winning La Liga last year, the combined Diego Simeone he has suffered something of an identity crisis, losing some of his renowned defensive solidity amid a shift to a more attacking style. “You have to know how to handle difficult moments, which have been few in the last 10 and a half years“, He said cholos during the last press conference in reference to the present of his team.

The background between Acenlotti y Simeone are in favor of the Argentine strategist, since of the 5 opportunities that the faces were seen, the cholos managed to keep three wins. Probably the most memorable remember the humiliating 4 a 0 in it Vicente Calderón (2014/15 season) which concluded with glory white-hairedalthough the most optimistic Merengue they hope to repeat the only victory recorded by the Italian, when in this contest he won by 2 a 0 in it Santiago Bernabeu thanks to so many of Karim Benzema y Marco Asensio (December 12 for day 17).

Undoubtedly, the classic will once again transcend borders. In Buenos Airesfor example, restaurants specializing in Spanish cuisine such as The Burdalero and the brasserie Fervor will live a special weekend under the motto The Taste of Derby, in which businesses will join the initiative that was installed in Latin America to offer Madrid tapas within the framework of this great duel.

In the Iberian capital, meanwhile, the renowned Mesón Txistuwhich is located in the Angel Carbajo Squarewill house fans of the Real Madrid who dream of meeting one of the figures of the White House, since it is the emblematic place where footballers ate to celebrate victories. On the other hand the Asador Donostiarrawill wait for the supporters of the mattress to relive what were the celebrations of the title that won the Atlético in 2014; and the grill of Mary will wait once again for one of its most outstanding guests: the cholos Simeone.

Through the streets of Plaza Mayor, Puerta de Alcalá, El Retiro and all the corners of Madrid the festive atmosphere is perceived protected by what will happen in the Wanda Metropolitano. Throughout the city there are reminders that football has been intertwined with local history for more than a century. In fact, the Iberian capital is considered to be the World Capital of Sport 2022and the derby between Merengues and Colchoneros is one of the main attractions.

