Madrid will regulate the VTC in 2023: Uber and Cabify will have more limitations than until now. Other communities have already done it

The different autonomous communities of Spain must regulate the VTC sector before the October 1 if you want to keep these services running. Madrid is one of the Communities that has most shown its interest in maintaining this sector, in constant controversy with the taxi union, which has manifested itself many times in the capital on this matter.

Now the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Community of Madrid, David Pérez, has announced that the Community of Madrid will approve in early 2023 (approximately, no exact date has been given) the regularization of Transport Vehicles with Driver (VTC).

In Madrid, the VTCs are expected to find greater limitations, with a future regulation, than those they have until now, according to the new announcement, although much more is not known about what it will mean.

It should be remembered that the Community of Madrid has already approved a few months ago the draft Law amending Law 20/1998 on the Planning and Coordination of Urban Transport in the Community of Madrid. This translates to there is permission for some 9,000 VCT to continue operating in Madrid from October, with limits established by national law.

The VTC and the taxi are different services





David Pérez has said that “now we will make the corresponding regulations where what we want is for several things to be clear, including that the taxi and the VTC are different services“.

Regarding the taxi drivers’ union, in constant controversy with the Ayuso government, the counselor says that the regional government respects and supports the group of taxi drivers but that they have to compete with changes in demand. Taxis “have an opportunity to adapt to new times”, have been his words.

A couple of days ago, Andalusia also announced a regulation to allow VTCs to continue operating legally from October 1, but said that it would be with limitations to “guarantee coexistence” with taxis. The Ministry of Development, Articulation of the Territory and Housing of the Junta de Andalucía will prepare a decree law and will have regulations for the VTC. Andalusia will regulate the VTC with limitations to “guarantee coexistence” with taxis

In addition to Madrid and Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country, Galicia, Valencia and Murcia have already regulated the services of VTC-licensed vehicles. Most, according to national law, require a pre-contract time for this service of 15 to 60 minutesas the main difference to taxis that can be hailed on the go on the street or called for an immediate pick-up.

In Madrid there is 16,000 taxis and 8,000 VTC and one of the various complaints from the taxi drivers’ union is that while they are subject to regulation in their activity, the VTCs are free to operate as they wish.