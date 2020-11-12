Madrid’s Agencia Freak Picks Up ‘Drowning Letters’

Spanish gross sales agent Agencia Freak has picked up the worldwide rights to Malaga Movie Competition featured documentary “Drowning Letters” (“Cartas Mojadas”), director Paula Palacios’ debut function on Europe’s half decade-long refugee disaster within the Mediterranean Sea.

Produced by Madrid-based Morada Movies, and one in every of 20 titles making their market bow on the Malaga Spanish Screenings, the 81-minute function goals to set all of the information protection concerning the disaster into context, utilizing a dramatic, shifting and poetic fashion.

The movie interweaves Palacios’ personal footage taken over a five-year interval — together with scenes aboard a 2018 rescue mission by the Spanish humanitarian rescue vessel Open Arms — with the reflections of a 10-year-old woman, whose voice speaks from the underside of the ocean.

In accordance with Palacios, this voice was impressed by all of the individuals she met through the making of the movie.

“It’s there to offer us info or categorical her emotions relating to totally different steps of the journey she took herself,” she added.

The director, who has spent 10 years making TV documentaries for broadcasters together with Aljazeera, describes “Drowning Letters” as a “artistic documentary.” That is her first function.

“Drowning Letters”

Credit score: Santi Palacios/Morada Movies

She defines this as a nonfiction movie that “seeks to transcend conventional direct storytelling of capturing what occurs in entrance of your digicam, permitting you to go deeper into the story.”

The movie captures the refugees’ sea-sprayed journey below the makeshift canopies of the Open Arms, following their rescue from a leaky raft off the coast of Libya, in addition to their arrival in a hostile Paris.

It additionally options the rescue boat’s interception by Libyan coastguards: it took Palacios over a 12 months to get a allow to movie aboard their vessel; and in Libya itself, the place the movie’s closing act explores the exploitation confronted by refugees who don’t make it so far as Europe.

Accompanying the footage are letters from moms to their kids, which try to elucidate why they undertook such a dangerous journey. In accordance with Palacios, the letters are used as a tool to inform their story “in a extra artistic method” than an easy interview.

Agencia Freak’s Millán Vázquez-Ortiz stated that Palacios’ expertise as a filmmaker and entry to the protagonists of the story lent “unquestionable worth to the movie.”

He added: “Paula faces courageously, and in a really poetic method, one of many greatest challenges of our time. We clearly take into account ‘Drowning Letters’ a should.”