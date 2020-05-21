Mads Mikkelsen asks “Is Hannibal season 4 on the manner?” after Netflix announcement

Mads Mikkelsen has teased Hannibal followers by suggesting {that a} fourth season of the cult present could possibly be on the manner – after information broke that the first three sequence could be arriving on the Netflix US for the first time.

The Danish actor shared a hyperlink to the information on his Instagram web page, with the story linked additionally questioning whether or not a fourth sequence could possibly be in the pipeline.

The headline of the story on Netflix Life, learn, “Hannibal hits Netflix in June: Is Hannibal season 4 on the manner?”

Followers have been clamouring for a fourth sequence of the present ever since the third season aired in 2015 – and so any potential future run could be very welcome information to the present’s following, though such discuss is solely hypothesis at this stage.

The present was created by Bryan Fuller and starred Mikkelsen as the iconic cannibalistic serial killer Dr Hannibal Lecter, successful reward for its visible fashion and the performances of each Mikkelsen and his co-star Will Graham.

Information {that a} new Silence of the Lambs sequel based mostly on the character Clarice Starling was in the works broke earlier this yr – and prompted backlash from Hannibal followers, who claimed that there was way more demand for a brand new sequence of Fuller’s present.

However at the time one fan wrote on Twitter, “Bryan has mentioned a number of occasions not too long ago that he’s prepared, the actors are prepared, and that they had been simply ready for a community to select them up.

“Since he didn’t have Clarice rights then, he has story plans that didn’t embody her. CBS’s present does NOT imply #Hannibal S4 gained’t occur.”

In 2019 Mikkelsen instructed Bloody Disgusting,“I do know Bryan remains to be working on some concepts the place we are able to discover a new house for this. I even have a powerful feeling that everyone who was concerned in it will gladly choose up the glove once more if that occurs.”

So the door remains to be open for a attainable fourth sequence – and Mikkelsen’s resolution to share the article questioning the chance of a fourth run appears so as to add a little bit gasoline to the fireplace…

Hannibal seasons 1 to three are already obtainable on Netflix UK.