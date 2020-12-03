Mads Mikkelsen Thriller ‘Riders of Justice’ Sells

Magnet Releasing, the style arm of Magnolia Photos, has acquired U.S. rights to “Riders of Justice,” a brand new action-thriller starring Mads Mikkelsen.

The movie follows Markus, a not too long ago deployed army man, who returns dwelling decided to actual revenge after his spouse is killed in a prepare accident. Markus slowly begins to suspect that foul play is concerned after talking to a survivor of the incident and units out to seek out the individuals accountable.

“Riders of Justice” is directed and written by Anders Thomas Jensen. The corporate is eyeing a spring launch.

“In his function as an avenging angel, Mads Mikkelsen is spellbinding,” stated Magnolia Photos President Eamonn Bowles. “Anders Thomas Jensen has delivered a contemporary tackle the revenge-thriller.”

Mikkelsen made a reputation for himself in Danish movies equivalent to “Pusher,” however was quickly found by Hollywood, starring within the likes of “On line casino Royale” and “Physician Unusual.” He’ll quickly seem within the subsequent “Implausible Beasts and The place to Discover Them” movie, changing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

“I’m actually blissful that ‘Riders of Justice’ might be launched within the US, and I’m very a lot wanting ahead to the collaboration with Magnolia,” stated Jensen. “Of all my movies I’ve had essentially the most enjoyable making this one. Hopefully, the American viewers will get pleasure from it.”

Magnolia has remained lively in current months regardless of a pandemic that has introduced the theatrical distribution panorama to its knees. The corporate has launched a number of films in current months, together with “John Lewis: Good Bother,” “Slay the Dragon,” and “As soon as Had been Brothers.”

“Riders of Justice” is produced by Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Sidsel Hybschmann for Zentropa Entertainments3. Co-producers are Movie i Väst and Zentropa Sweden with assist from the Danish Movie Institute’s Market Scheme, FilmFyn, Nordisk Movie & TV Fond and Media, in collaboration with YouSee, TV 2 Denmark, YLE and SVT.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, and by Susan Wendt, CEO of TrustNordisk, on behalf of the filmmakers.