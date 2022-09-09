Maduro no longer trusts the Bolivarian National Guard, the component that most persecuted and killed protesters

The Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Command of the National Guard

Not even in the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) does he have Nicholas Maduro Moors enough confidence to carry out the normal annual relief in the military dependencies. This is revealed in careful changes in the 32 commands, in which he only appointed 16 new chiefs, four of them castling, and ratified thirteen commanders. The GNB went from being the most trusted component to being the one that has had the largest number of officers detained or with judicial processes because they would be promoting Maduro’s departure from power.

In the years of major protests, mass demonstrations, cries for freedom, continuous marches of young people, adults and the elderly, the power of the revolution had the support of the component that in Venezuela has the police and military duality. The GNB was the most repressive and violent of those that make up the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB); hundreds of people injured, imprisoned without legal parameters, with obvious violation of their human rights. Hundreds of boys killed.

The head of the Air Command is now the GD Rafael Antonio Parucho González

It was the time when the National Executive assigned a greater amount of economic resources to the National Guard, better staffing and equipment. To the detriment of the rest of the components. Some chiefs of said component supported groups of armed civilians to attack demonstrators, several commandos were the refuge of the misnamed “collective”, which in reality are summarized in gangs to whom the ruling party provided weapons, money and motorcycles.

The new commander of the People’s Guard is GD Nayade Solovenly Lockiby Belmontes

Today reality is other. The GNB became a component under suspicionthe number of thousands of desertions, criminal acts in which officials of that institution appear, are alarming: drug trafficking, homicides, robberies, thefts, kidnappings, extortions, others.

With the resolutions, of August 23, 2022, signed by the Minister of Defense, GJ (Ej) Vladimir Padrino Lopezthe changes and ratifications were published in the Coastal Surveillance, Air Command, People’s Guard, Anti-extortion and Kidnapping, Anti-Drug, Corps of Engineers, Crime Laboratory and Command Actions, Zone Command, belonging to the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) component. ).

There are ratifications, castling and new appointments in the GNB

few changes

The heads of the Coastal Surveillance, Air Command, People’s Guard, Anti-extortion and Kidnapping (CONAS), Anti-Drug, Corps of Engineers, Criminalistic Laboratory and Command Action commands were established in resolution 47098. There was only replacement in the Air Command and in the People’s Guard.

1. Coastal Surveillance Command: Division General (GD) Jesús Ramón Fernández Alayón.

2.Air Command: GD Rafael Antonio Parucho Gonzalezwho replaced Brigadier General (GB) Luis Marcel Ojeda Araujo.

3. The People’s Guard National Command has a new commander with the GD Nayade Solovenly Lockiby Belmontesleaving Major General (MG) Danny Ramón Ferrer Sandrea.

Moment when a GNB tank ran over demonstrators, killing one of them. AFP photo file

4. National Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Command: GD Hildemaro Jesus Amaya.

5. National Anti-Drug Command: GD Alberto Alexander Matheus Meléndez.

6. Corps of Engineers Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda: GD Evelio Antonio Fernandez.

7. Criminalistic, Scientific and Technological Laboratory System: GD Frank Ernesto Pérez González.

8.Command Action Group: GB Francisco Luis Moreno.

Brigadier General Juan José Campos Díaz new head of the Zone Command in the state of Falcón

in the regions

The Zone Commands of the Bolivarian National Guard (CZGNB) appear in Resolutions 47099, 47100, 47101, 47102, 47103, 47104, 47105 and 47106:

1.CZGNB 11, Zulia state: GB Erasmo Eduardo Ramos Iriza.

2.CZGNB 12, Lara: GB Elvis Rafael Duran Lobo.

3.CZGNB 13, Falcon: GB Juan Jose Campos Diazreplacing GB Gerson Iván Medina Ontiveros.

4.CZGNB 21, Táchira: GB Luis Adolfo Rosales Molina.

5.CZGNB 22, Merida: GB Rufo Daniel Parra Hernandezwho replaced GB Hernán Dionisio Rincón Paz.

6.CZGNB 23, Trujillo: GB Luis Marcel Ojeda Araujo, replacing GB Manuel Valentín Gutiérrez Sánchez. Ojeda comes from being the head of the Air Command.

7.CZGNB 31, Portuguese: GB Ramon Alexander Castro Pereirawho replaces GB Denny Román Ferrer Sandrea, in turn sent to the state of Aragua.

8.CZGNB 32, Cojedes: GB Jose Ismael Torrealba Silva.

9.CZGNB 33, Barinas: GB Alexander Jose Narvaez Malavereplaces GD Leonardo Vinci Boneto.

10.CZGNB 34, Guarico: GB Eduardo Jose Gonzalez Correareplaces GB Gler Erasmo Hernandez Rodriguez.

11.CZGNB 35, Apure: GB Nelson Alexander Franceschi Marquez He is the new commander to replace GB Anderson José Rendón Zambrano, who was sent to Carabobo.

12.CZGNB 40, Yaracuy, GB Gustavo Alejandro Leon Childwho replaces GB Ramón Alexander Castro Pereira.

13.CZGNB 41, Carabobo: GB Anderson Jose Rendon Zambranoreplacing GD José Alfredo Rivera Bastardo.

14.CZGNB 42, Aragua: GB Denny Roman Ferrer Sandreareplaces GD Víctor Gonzalo Mora Moreno.

In the coast guard there were changes

15.CZGNB 43, Capital District: GB Peter Celestine Magellan Towers.

16.CZGNB 44, Miranda: GB Carlos Eduardo Aigster Villamizarreplaces GB Felix Manuel Arnos Rodriguez.

17.CZGNB 45, La Guaira: GB Richard Jose Rondon Liendo.

18.CZGNB 51, Monagas: GB Jose Junior Duartereplaces GB Jesus Alvaro Casanova Salinas.

19.CZGNB 52, Anzoátegui: GB John Wilfred Antonio Moncada Contreras.

20.CZGNB 53, Sucre: GB Carlos Alexander Gómez Lárez.

21.CZGNB 61, Delta Amacuro: GB Audi Manuel Delgado Navareplacing GD Rafael Antonio Parucho González, who in turn went to the Air Command.

22.CZGNB 62, Bolivar: GB Rafael Jose Hernandez Aguirrereplaces GB Carlos Eduardo Aigster Villamizar, who in turn was sent to Miranda state.

23.CZGNB 63, Amazon: GB Miguel Andres Chacin Socorrooccupies the position held by GD Wolm Ramón Guevara Sotillo.

24.CZGNB 71, Nueva Esparta: GB Juan Carlos Aguero Medinareplaces GD Adolfo Ramón Urribarri Monagas.

