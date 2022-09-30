Maduro said that he gave “secret orders” to install military bases, but detailed where they will be and what he will use them for.

Maduro ordered the installation of Venezuelan military bases in front of the Caribbean Sea

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduroordered this Thursday to install “new military bases” in the Paraguaná Peninsula, the northernmost point of the country located in front of the Caribbean Sea, to combat drug trafficking in the area.

“I have already given secret orders for the establishment of military bases in the area, new military bases. New in concept, not a traditional military base. New in the concept, in its integration with the population, in the territorial occupation, in the capacity for surveillance, in the capacity for armed reaction”, he said during a televised act.

He explained that this area of ​​the Falcon Statelocated a few kilometers from the islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, -belonging to the Kingdom of the Netherlands- is “one of the Colombian drug trafficking routes to Europe”.

He assured that, for this reason, the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) is deployed in the Paraguaná Peninsula as part of the operation against the “tancol”, an acronym invented by the regime that does not refer to any specific gang and that means “ Armed terrorist Colombian drug traffickers.

Nicolás Maduro (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernández Viloria)

Given this, he urged the Netherlands to coordinate with Venezuela to defend the territory, where a “drug trafficking corridor” operates.

“I call on the ambassador of the Netherlands, the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the local governments of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, to put the batteries (…) that we make a coordination because Venezuela is making a great effort to protect all this and we are going to support it”, he stressed.

Likewise, he highlighted the beauty of this coast and asked the Ministries of Defense and Tourism to join forces to create “a large tourist economic zone” that is managed by both portfolios.

On September 5, the strategic operational commander of the FANB, Domingo Hernandez Larezreported that the largest cache of marijuana in the last decade was seized in the Paraguaná Peninsula, seizing 2,856,850 kilos of this drug.

He indicated that 7.7 kilos of cocaine were also seized during the operation for a total of 2,864.55 kilos of drugs, which they intended to transport to the island of Martinique.

(With information from EFE)

