Mages of Mystralia is the new free game from Epic Games Store: available for 24 hours

For tomorrow the store has a new gift prepared, and everything points to a cooperative game.

Magic takes over Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. The American trade has updated its cover inviting users to download Mages of Mystralia, an action, adventure and fantasy video game released in 2017.

Mages of Mystralia takes the witness from Control and invites us to meet Zia, a young girl who discovers that she was born with an innate sense of magic. As such, he will have to use his talents to take on dangerous creatures and big bosses, as well as puzzles that confuse even the wisest of elder scholars. “Design spells to fight enemies, solve puzzles through the scenarios and fight against epic bosses “, their authors sell in the shop.

The development of Borealys Games is ideal for all those who like to immerse themselves in colorful fantasy worlds with the odd challenge and a careful soundtrack behind, and although its name may not sound like the previous gifts from the Epic Games Store, Mages of Mystralia has rave reviews between users of platforms such as Steam, where currently It is sold at 19.99 euros.

Once this promotion passes, there will be another three free video games to know within the Epic Games Store Christmas Deals. During this time, the platform has allowed users to add highly recommended video games such as Vampyr, Prey or the aforementioned Control to their libraries. Moving Out is expected to be enabled for download tomorrow, although it is not official.

