Maggie Griffin, Mother of Kathy Griffin and Star of ‘My Life on the D-List,’ Dies at 99

Maggie Griffin, who starred alongside her daughter Kathy Griffin on “My Life on the D-Checklist,” died Tuesday. She was 99.

Kathy Griffin confirmed the information on social media, writing on Twitter, “My Mother, the one and solely Maggie Griffin, handed away right this moment. I’m gutted. My greatest buddy. I’m shaking. I received’t ever be ready. I’m so grateful you guys received to be half of her life. You knew her. You really liked her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

The adopted the message up with three damaged coronary heart emojis and a photograph of the two of them lounging by the pool, a wine glass in Maggie Griffin’s hand.

Kathy Griffin additionally posted the picture on her Instagram account, with a barely longer message that additionally mentioned, “She appreciated you guys a lot. I’m shaking. I received’t ever be ready. Her level of view. So distinctive. We simply GOT one another. I’m so grateful you bought to be half of her life. You really liked her. I do know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable. I’m telling you proper now, I’m not doing properly with this. I’m rambling now. Sorry. It really appears like the finish of an period.”

Early final yr, Kathy Griffin took to social media to share that Maggie was residing with dementia. At the time she shared that September 2018 was the final time she was in a position to have “a correct/coherent dialog along with her.” She shared she had 24-hour care, however it was extraordinarily laborious watching somebody with such a pointy wit be a unique individual.

“In the event you ever met my mother and requested for a photograph, you must understand it was a pleasure as a lot for her because it was for you. She cherished making folks completely happy and making folks snicker. And belief me, I do know she was the larger star,” Kathy Griffin wrote at the time.

Along with showing for six seasons on the Bravo actuality present “My Life on the D-Checklist” alongside her daughter, Maggie appeared in follow-up reveals and documentary tasks together with “Kathy” and “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.”

She was additionally a frequent staple in Kathy’s standup reveals. Understanding how linked her viewers grew to become to her fiery, box-wine loving mom, Kathy all the time inserted new tales and impressions of her. She additionally wrote about her mom’s life and relationship with John Griffin, Maggie’s husband and Kathy’s father, who handed away in 2007.