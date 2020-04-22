General News

Magic Leap confirms massive layoffs, but it’s still making a new AR headset

April 22, 2020
1 Min Read

Magic Leap confirms massive layoffs, but it's still making a new AR headset

We are going to now add Magic Soar to the prolonged guidelines of companies shedding workers proper by way of this very making an attempt time.

Rony Abovitz, Magic Soar’s Chief Govt Officer, confirmed the within observe following an earlier Bloomberg doc that mentioned the augmented fact startup was as soon as “decreasing half its workers.”

In line with sources as regards to the topic, that’s about 1,000 workers. 

Abovitz took to Magic Soar’s web site on-line to particular the within observe in a weblog publish, mentioning COVID-19 as the reason for a company-wide restructuring. 

“To greater prepare Magic Soar for the long run, now we have now taken a detailed have a take a look at our commerce and are making centered changes to how we carry out and prepare costs. This has made it important for us to make the extraordinarily powerful willpower to place off a lot of workers all through Magic Soar,” he acknowledged inside the comment.  Study further…

Further about Augmented Reality, Magic Soar, Headsets, Covid 19, and Tech

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment