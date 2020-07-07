Magic Leap Taps Microsoft Exec Peggy Johnson as CEO – Variety

Magic Leap, the augmented-reality startup that has but to discover a viable enterprise mannequin, employed a brand new CEO: Peggy Johnson, beforehand Microsoft’s head of enterprise growth.

Johnson will begin at Magic Leap efficient Aug. 1, 2020, the corporate introduced. She takes over for Magic Leap founder Rony Abovitz, who stepped down as CEO amid the corporate’s pivot away from consumer-oriented AR towards enterprise purposes and a wave of layoffs earlier this 12 months.

Johnson is tasked with bringing “transformative enterprise options to market,” Magic Leap stated in saying her rent. The AR firm has raised virtually $3.5 billion to this point however has discovered little industrial success. Magic Leap’s traders embrace the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, AT&T, Alphabet (Google’s dad or mum), NTT DoCoMo, Alibaba Group, Warner Bros., and Legendary Leisure.

“Since its founding in 2011, Magic Leap has pioneered the sphere of spatial computing, and I’ve lengthy admired the relentless efforts and accomplishments of this distinctive crew,” Johnson stated in a press release. “Magic Leap’s technological basis is plain, and there’s no query that has the potential to form the way forward for XR and computing.”

Abovitz claimed that Magic Leap thought of “quite a lot of extraordinarily certified candidates” who expressed curiosity within the job. “Nonetheless, as quickly as Peggy raised her hand there was no query in my thoughts, or the board’s, that she was completely the perfect individual to steer this firm into the long run,” he stated in a press release.

In 2018, Magic Leap launched the Magic Leap One, a wearable gadget designed for builders priced beginning at $2,295. The “combined actuality” system lets customers see and work together with digital objects and content material, superimposed over their real-world view. In April, citing disruption attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, Abovitz stated Magic Leap would desk its plans for a client model of the AR headset to focus on enterprise purposes.

At Microsoft, Johnson most not too long ago was EVP of enterprise growth and was a key member of the crew main the $26.2 billion deal for LinkedIn (Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition). She additionally oversaw M12, Microsoft’s company enterprise funding fund. Previous to becoming a member of Microsoft in 2014, she spent 24 years at Qualcomm, the place she held numerous management positions on the chip maker throughout engineering, gross sales, advertising and marketing and enterprise growth.