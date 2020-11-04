‘Magic Wall’ Technology Leads Election Night Coverage at News Networks

Election protection has at all times been a discussion board for information networks to indicate off state-of-the-art graphics and know-how. In 2020 it grew to become official: No election evening protection plan is full with no designated operator of interactive screens that permit for detailed appears to be like into returns on a county by county degree. It’s a troublesome quadrennial task for broadcast information veterans who can assist viewers interpret the slew of returns and exit ballot knowledge that flows in actual time in presidential elections.

This 12 months, all main TV information nets are making beneficiant use of augmented actuality and 3D graphics to assist show data by way of large charts and graphs — and within the case of Fox News Channel, a three-dimensional White Home on-screen alongside the anchors.

“‘The ‘Magic Wall’ ended up being an excellent device to speak concerning the election and knowledge and votes,” David Bohrman, govt producer of election protection for CBS News and a former Washington Bureau chief at CNN who oversaw early use of the know-how there, informed Selection. “Some know-how simply helps you inform the story.”

Beneath, Selection breaks down how every main community has produced its personal Magic Wall star — a job that’s decidedly leading edge however sorely missing in gender range.

John King on CNN

Magic Board on CNN

Screenshot Courtesy of CNN

King, CNN’s chief nationwide correspondent who has lengthy reigned over the cable newser’s interactive electoral map, returned together with the community’s signature “Magic Wall.” But this 12 months, King has been routinely urging watchers to be affected person and continued to repeat phrases like “if it holds,” “we’re not carried out” and “we could have a methods to go.”

As King zoomed out and in of the interactive display to evaluate states and evaluate turnout to 2016’s election, he constantly reminded viewers that we’re coping with a decidedly totally different election in 2020 — and it’s not an apples to apples comparability.

Speaking concerning the tight race in Florida and different swing states, an excited King mentioned “that is enjoyable” many occasions throughout the broadcast.

“We’re not carried out, we now have an extended option to go,” King echoed all through the evening.

Invoice Hemmer on Fox News

Fox News protection

“That is real-time knowledge right here. You’re seeing it after we’re seeing it,” Invoice Hemmer informed Fox News viewers with a smile as he tried to maintain up with the flickering numbers on the magic board. After the second large wave of returns started to circulation in after 9 p.m. ET, Hemmer’s signature “Invoice-Board” flickered like an old-fashoned prepare schedule board at rush hour.

Hemmer is greatest identified to Fox News viewers as a staple of its daytime and early night anchor group since 2005. He’s additionally a seasoned correspondent who coated such main occasions because the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the 2012 Sandy Hook college capturing and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. He’s additionally a veteran of the presidential marketing campaign path in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Earlier than becoming a member of Fox News, he labored as a morning and nighttime anchor for CNN, and as a sportscaster in Cincinnati earlier than that.

Hemmer’s future as an anchor makes him the smoothest talker of the magic board bunch who by no means forgets to look at the viewers. He’s additionally among the many humblest. When a viewer query got here in about whether or not Hemmer really is aware of the ins and outs of all the coloured squares of which he speaks, he flashed the digital camera an earnest look and suggested with nothing however candor: “No, I’m wanting at all of them on this teleprompter right here.”

Steve Kornacki on MSNBC

Steve Kornacki main protection at MSNBC

Courtesy of MSNBC

An lively Steve Kornacki ran ship for MSNBC’s interactive touchscreen map, serving to lead protection alongside Rachel Maddow, Brian Williams, Pleasure Reid and Nicolle Wallace.

“Heading as much as the studio and never leaving till we’ve received a outcome. Our reside protection begins at 6 — hope you’ll come alongside for the trip!” Kornacki wrote on Twitter earlier within the day.

That enthusiasm continued all through the evening, to the enjoyment of social media customers throughout the nation. Simply hours into Tuesday evening’s protection, his identify started trending on Twitter in the USA.

In the meantime, Kornacki, clad in khakis and a striped tie, continued to intensely scrutinize the blue and purple map in entrance of him as he reminded viewers a lot of the outcomes have but to unfold.

Chuck Todd on NBC News

NBC News map

The “Meet the Press” moderator is definitely among the many most facile with the gusher of voter knowledge, and he demonstrated a eager understanding of the nooks and crannies of America’s physique politic.

He was among the many most energetic with hand gestures, and the one bearded one of many 2020 bunch. Along with a clutch of papers Todd typically carried, there was a pen laced between his fingers whereas he was working the magic board — a nod to his print journalism roots.

Todd often engaged in tongue-twisters. On the similar time, he wasn’t shy about expressing hunches and opinions.

“If Biden comes up brief, that’s the place he’s going to search out the votes he ought to have gotten to get this,” Todd mentioned in dialogue the nuances of the race in North Carolina.

In Minnesota, he was measured concerning the depth of the purple wave within the state. “We’ll see. I’ve at all times been a little bit of a skeptic for the Trump marketing campaign to get excessive in Minnesota,” he mentioned, and that’s at the same time as he noticed the Land of 10,000 Lakes “trending over the long run towards Republicans.”

Todd was recruited as NBC News’ political director in 2007 by the late Tim Russert, a revered determine in NBC lore who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 in 2008. Todd served as NBC News’ White Home correspondent from 2008 by way of 2014 earlier than filling the seat beforehand held by Russert because the captain of “Meet the Press.” Earlier than NBC, Todd spent 15 years as a high editor of Nationwide Journal’s revered political publication “The Hotline.”

Anthony Salvanto on CBS News

CBS News election protection

Salvanto is thought for his intense focus throughout his segments at the magic board, specializing in the nitty gritty of county-by-county analyses of demographic and turnout patterns in state after state.

Salvanto normally holds a clutch of rolled up papers in a single hand as the opposite glides throughout the magic board’s many contact screens. Shortly after 9 p.m. ET, he famous the clear sample evident that voters who went to the polls on Tuesday favored President Trump 69-30, in comparison with a 53-46 tilt towards Joe Biden amongst early voters within the battleground state of North Carolina.

“That break up defines this (race) as a lot as any geography,” Salvanto informed viewers.

The politico, who serves as director of Elections and Surveys for CBS News, has been with the community since 2002. He’s received a Ph.D in political science from College of California at Irvine, and is the writer of “The place Did You Get This Quantity: A Pollster’s Information to Making Sense of the World.”

At 10 p.m. ET sharp, Salvanto shed his swimsuit jacket and formally rolled up the sleeves of his button-down shirt.

Tom Llamas on ABC News

Chief nationwide affairs correspondent Tom Llamas is again to interrupt down the trail for every state. Llamas was praised on-line for his calm and measured protection.

“We need to be sure that we now have sufficient of a pattern,” he informed viewers earlier than asserting ends in specific components of the nation.