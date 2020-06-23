‘Magical Lady’s’ Aqui y Alli Nets ‘[REC]’s’ Filmax On ‘Counting Sheep’ – Variety

Madrid-based Aqui y Alli, producer of two of final decade’s most admired Spanish motion pictures – 2014’s San Sebastian winner “Magical Lady”; 2018’s “Life and Nothing Extra,” a Variety Prime 10 movie of the yr – has pacted for “[REC]”’s Filmax to deal with worldwide gross sales on “Counting Sheep,” probably the most anticipated Spanish characteristic debuts of 2020.

Filmax, which has acquired worldwide gross sales rights, may also dealt with “Counting Sheep’s” theatrical launch in Spain.

The deal extends a relationship between Aqui y Allí and Filmax which distributed Aquí y Allí’s “Boi,” launched on Netflix exterior Spain.

Described as a darkish comedic thriller sluiced by caustic wit, “Counting Sheep,” the primary characteristic of José Corral, can be launched to patrons by Filmax at this week’s Cannes Marché du Movie, who could have entry to an unique Making Of promo displaying what the sheep seem like.

Additionally written by Corral, the acerbic comedy, which is shared by parts of a thriller,activates the tenants of a dilapidated constructing and a gang of violent sheep, which have come to life after being created from a mannequin package.

Associated Tales

“By telling the story of Ernesto, who’s extraordinarily shy and undervalued by these round him – I wished to point out that nobody is ever 100% good or unhealthy,” stated director Corral.

“Inside the context of the movie, we’ll be witness to homicide, violence, medicine and betrayals, however the dialogues and personalities of the characters may also be hilarious, if very uncomfortable.”

The solid of the film is led by three up-and-coming younger actors, two of whom beat out way more established rivals to Spanish Academy Goya Awards: Eneko Sagardoy (“Handia”), Natalia de Molina (“Residing Is Simple With Eyes Closed,” “Meals and Shelter”), in addition to Argentina’s Juan Grandinetti (“The Curse of the Good-looking Man”). “Counting Sheep” is co-produced by Lanube Películas and Wanka Cine, and tax break automobile To Every His Strangers AIE.

“Counting Sheep” will go into manufacturing on June 29, making one if the primary movie cease shoot in Spain after its devastating COVID-19 disaster.

“Counting Sheep” is “shocking in some ways, from it’s stark, but luminous aesthetic, to its deranged, but completely real looking characters. This can be a story that isn’t solely authentic, but in addition extremely entertaining” stated producer Pedro Hernández.

Calling “Counting Sheep” a “darkish comedy that works on many ranges,” Ivan Díaz, head of worldwide at Filmax, added that “irrespective of how deep the viewer goes, or doesn’t go, I’ve little question they’ll discover the movie gratifying.”