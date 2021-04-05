Magnet Releasing Buys ‘Yakuza Princess’ Action Movie

Magnet Releasing, the style arm of Magnolia Footage, has acquired U.S rights to “Yakuza Princess,” an motion thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Japanese American singer Masumi. The movie is directed by Vicente Amorim (“Motorrad”) and is tailored from Danilo Beyruth’s graphic novel “Shiro.

Magnet will launch “Yakuza Princess” later this yr.

The movie unfolds within the expansive Japanese group of Sao Paulo in Brazil — the most important Japanese diaspora on the planet. It follows Akemi (Masumi), an orphan who discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate. After forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger (Rhys Meyers) who believes an historical sword binds their two fates, Akemi unleashes battle in opposition to the opposite half of the syndicate who desires her useless.

“’Yakuza Princess’ is a wild journey of a film,” mentioned Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles in a press release. “The Brazilian backdrop infuses the motion with a completely recent tackle the style.”

“In ‘Yakuza Princess’ we threw out the playbook and pushed the boundaries of style all the way in which in a bloodthirsty motion film a couple of Japanese woman’s coming-of-age and revenge,” mentioned director Vicente Amorim. “I’ve been ready to make a film like this all my life.”

The screenplay was written by Amorim, Fernando Toste, Kimi Lee and Tubaldini Shelling. The latter produced the movie with Andre Skaf and Filmland Worldwide. XYZ Movies government produced and is dealing with worldwide gross sales.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden with Pip Ngo from XYZ Movies on behalf of the filmmakers.