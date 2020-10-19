Magnolia Acquires North American Rights to Danish Thriller ‘Shorta’

Magnolia has acquired North American rights to “Shorta,” Anders Ølhom and Frederik Louis Hviid’s Danish motion thriller, which world premiered throughout Critics’ Week on the Venice Movie Pageant to heat evaluations. The film went on to play at Toronto.

The action-packed movie follows Jens and Mike, two cops who’re on a routine patrol in a deprived neighborhood when information breaks that 19-year-old Talib Ben Hassi has died in police custody. Because the neighborhood’s younger inhabitants name for revenge, the 2 officers discover themselves trapped in a maze of buildings.

“Shorta” bowed in theaters in Scandinavia on Oct. 8 and reached greater than 30,000 admissions over the primary weekend, in accordance to French gross sales outfit Charades, which is purchasing the movie globally.

“We’re thrilled to have present in Magnolia the perfect dwelling within the U.S. for Anders and Frederik’s work,” stated Charades’ associate Carole Baraton, who negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers and John Von Thaden at Magnolia.

“Their movie will likely be introduced to U.S. audiences with all of the subtlety and care this topical, highly effective and societal function wants,” added Baraton.

Charades, which acquired rights to “Shorta” after it was pitched at Les Arcs Pageant’s works-in-progress strand in 2019, had already pre-sold the movie in lots of key markets forward of its world premiere, together with in South Korea (NK Contents), France (Program Retailer), Germany & Switzerland (Koch Media), Spain (Caramel), Italy (Blue Swan), Greece (One From The Coronary heart), Poland (Canal + Poland), Hungary (ADS), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Movie Europe), Baltics & CIS (World Footage), Latin America (Synapse) and India (Massive Tree).

Off the again of its Venice and Toronto premieres, Charades continued gross sales and closed the U.Okay. (Vertigo), Australia & New Zealand (Rialto), in addition to Japan (Effective Movies).

“Shorta” was produced by Signe Leike Jensen and Morten Kaufmann at Toolbox Movie. Anders Ølhom is represented by Joanne Roberts Wiles at ICM.

Director Frederik Louis Hviid is represented by Nina Fryland from Storyroom, and Patrick Youngster from Impartial Abilities and Jerome Duboz.