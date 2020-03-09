Magnolia Delays Release of ‘Slay the Dragon’ Amidst Coronavirus Concerns (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Photos is delaying the launch of “Slay the Dragon” by a month and overhauling the distribution plan for the documentary about gerrymandering, Selection has discovered.

“Slay the Dragon” will open on April three as an alternative of March 13 and can now be launched on VOD and digital platforms. It was initially alleged to be launched solely in theaters. The modifications come amidst issues that the fast-spreading coronavirus might maintain individuals from attending film theaters and would possibly even end in the closure of some cinemas if the price of an infection continues to speed up.

Magnolia insiders say that the filmmakers had been wanting to ensure that as many individuals see “Slay the Dragon” as attainable in a presidential election 12 months.

“We noticed what was taking place with the unfold of coronavirus and sat down with Magnolia to debate a last-minute change in our launch plan,” mentioned administrators Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance in a press release. “They took the issues significantly and moved rapidly, guaranteeing that almost each dwelling in America could have entry to our movie.”

“Slay the Dragon” follows residents teams as they combat again towards the apply of gerrymandering, the time period for the controversial redrawing of electoral maps in a means that ensures single events preserve management of native governments. The movie premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Movie Pageant, the place it was extensively acclaimed. Selection‘s Owen Gleiberman known as it the “most vital political movie of the 12 months.”

“There is no such thing as a challenge — not even Donald Trump — extra threatening to the future of American democracy than gerrymandering, and the incisive and stirring new documentary about it seems like an ethical game-changer,” Gleiberman wrote in his evaluation.

Goodman and Durrance produced the movie along with directing it. “Slay the Dragon” is a Participant presentation, in affiliation with React Movies, an Ark Media Manufacturing. The movie is govt produced by Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Coralie Charriol Paul, and William von Mueffling. Grace McNally is co-producer. Co-executive producers are Daniel Simon and James Simon.