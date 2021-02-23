Magnolia Nabs North American Rights to Sundance Horror ‘Censor’

Magnolia Photos has acquired North American rights to “Censor,” which had its world premiere at Sundance Movie Pageant opening the Midnight Part, and also will be a part of the Berlinale Panorama part in March. Protagonist is dealing with world gross sales.

The movie is the debut function by Prano Bailey-Bond (learn Selection’s interview along with her right here), who was just lately named as considered one of Selection’s “10 Administrators to Watch,” and stars Niamh Algar (“Calm With Horses,” “Raised by Wolves”). Magnolia is focusing on June 11 as the discharge date.

The film facilities on movie censor Enid (Algar), who discovers an eerie horror that speaks immediately to her sister’s mysterious disappearance. She resolves to unravel the puzzle behind the movie and its enigmatic director – a quest that may blur the traces between fiction and actuality in terrifying methods.

Vainness Honest included “Censor” as among the finest movies of Sundance; The Playlist referred to as it “a powerful, visually gorgeous, deeply disturbing debut”; and Indiewire said “the film reveals the mark of a filmmaker in full command of classic horror’s most annoying strengths and well-equipped to resurrect them.” Selection’s assessment mentioned: “ ‘Censor’ is a trendy calling card for all concerned, one which actually demonstrates a powerful degree of directorial management for a debut filmmaker.”

Eamonn Bowles, Magnolia’s president, mentioned: “Prano Bailey-Bond has delivered a daunting, extremely authentic movie. It’s a uncommon work that has loads on its thoughts in addition to being genuinely terrifying.”

Bailey-Bond added: “Magnolia Photos champion precisely the distinctive, highly effective cinema that I really like, releasing titles which have really resonated with me: ‘The Sq.,’ ‘Let the Proper One In,’ ‘Shoplifters,’ ‘Tangerine’… for ‘Censor’ to have discovered a house on this outstanding slate is superb!”

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia exec VP Dori Begley and Magnolia senior VP of acquisitions John Von Thaden with George Hamilton, head of gross sales at Protagonist, on behalf of the filmmakers.

Hamilton mentioned: “Prano is likely one of the most authentic U.Ok. filmmaking voices of this new decade and we can not anticipate Magnolia to unleash ‘Censor’ on North American audiences.”

Directed by Bailey-Bond, and written by Bailey-Bond and Anthony Fletcher, “Censor” is produced by Silver Salt Movies’ Helen Jones. It was developed by the BFI, Film4, Artistic England by way of the BFI Community and Ffilm Cymru Wales.

Manufacturing funding got here from the BFI and Ffilm Cymru Wales, each awarding Nationwide Lottery funding, and from Film4. Government producers are Andy Starke, Ant Timpson, Kim Newman, Naomi Wright, Lauren Darkish, Ollie Madden, Daniel Battsek, Mary Burke and Kimberley Warner.