‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘MacGyver’ Showrunner Peter Lenkov Fired – Variety

Peter Lenkov’s relationship with CBS has been terminated as a result of accusations the producer and showrunner created a poisonous work surroundings on his units, Variety has confirmed.

Lenkov developed and was the showrunner on the CBS revivals of “Magnum P.I.” and “MacGyver,” however has now been fired from these reveals. As well as, his total take care of CBS Tv Studios has been ended. Lenkov was beforehand the showrunner on the CBS revival of “Hawaii 5-O,” which ended earlier this yr.

“Peter Lenkov is now not the manager producer overseeing MacGyver and Magnum P.I., and the studio has ended its relationship with him,” a CBS TV Studios spokesperson stated. “Monica Macer would be the showrunner on MacGyver and Eric Guggenheim will run Magnum P.I. Each are at the moment government producers on their respective sequence. Our studio is dedicated to making sure secure and respectful manufacturing environments. Over the previous yr, we’ve assigned human useful resource manufacturing companions to each present, expanded employees coaching and elevated reporting choices. We are going to proceed to evolve our practices with continued concentrate on constructing belief with all who work on our units. Each grievance is taken critically, each declare is investigated, and when proof is evident that insurance policies had been violated and values not upheld, we take decisive motion.”

The investigation into Lenkov’s habits is alleged to have simply concluded lately. A number of sources who spoke with Variety stated that Lenkov was identified to be misogynistic and to make crude jokes on set. He’s additionally stated to have a “boys membership” with whom he would commonly collect to smoke cigars and decide ladies’s appearances. Sources additionally allege his abusive habits pre-dated his work on the CBS revivals and was additionally prevalent throughout his time on “CSI: NY.” In a single incident described to Variety, Lenkov had gathered a number of writers in his workplace and circulated a New York Journal story from 2007 about ladies being a “depreciating asset” and anticipated the ladies current to snigger. Throughout his time at “CSI: NY,” when Lenkov as soon as acquired a notice he didn’t like from a CBS government, he joked that the author who was courting the manager wasn’t doing her job in mattress as a result of the manager was cranky, in response to one supply.

“Girls had been positively second-class residents, so far as he was involved,” says one insider. “I drank myself to sleep for a month due to him.”

Lenkov responded to his termination in a press release, which reads: “Now’s the time to pay attention and I’m listening. It’s tough to listen to that the working surroundings I ran was not the working surroundings my colleagues deserved, and for that, I’m deeply sorry. I settle for accountability for what I’m listening to and am dedicated to doing the work that’s required to do higher and be higher.”

Lenkov is now the newest producer or government at CBS to be terminated in recent times as a result of allegations of misconduct. Maybe most famously, longtime CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves exited the corporate amid a number of allegations of sexual assault and harassment in 2018. Different examples embody “NCIS: New Orleans” producer Brad Kern, who was fired from that present as a result of allegations of racist feedback and verbal harassment of girls. Longtime “60 Minutes” government producer Jeff Fager was additionally terminated, with CBS saying Fager had “violated firm coverage.” Fager was accused of ignoring allegations of harassment and abuse throughout his time at CBS Information.

