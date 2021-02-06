Magnus Von Horn’s Cannes Selected ‘Sweat’ Draws Additional Sales

“Sweat,” which is screening on the Rotterdam Movie Competition and the Göteborg Movie Competition this week, has attracted extra gross sales, New Europe Movie Sales has reported. The movie, which was chosen by Cannes final yr, had been beforehand been offered broadly.

Magnus Von Horn’s “poised, spectacular drama,” because it was known as in its assessment in Selection, has been acquired by One from the Coronary heart in Greece; First Hand Movies in Switzerland; Capella Movie for Russia and CIS; and Blue Swan Leisure for Italy, San Marino and Vatican.

As beforehand introduced, ARP acquired French rights; Curzon took U.Ok./Eire; MUBI took U.S., Latin America, India and Turkey; whereas different gross sales included Rialto (Australia/New Zealand), Elamedia (Spain), Scanorama (Baltics), Demiurg (ex-Yugoslavia), Think about (Benelux), Mozinet (Hungary), and Mer Movie (Norway).

The movie tracks Polish health guru Sylwia – who has 600,000 Instagram followers and no buddies – throughout a three-day whirl {of professional} engagements, private crises and social media updates, till her life begins to spin uncontrolled.

Man Lodge wrote in his assessment for Selection of Magdalena Koleśnik’s “tough, tightrope-walking tour de drive” within the lead function. Koleśnik’s efficiency is “most exceptional in its effective, near-seamless transitions from cultivated private melodrama to painfully felt emotion.”

The movie is von Horn’s sophomore characteristic following debut “The Right here After,” a solemn troubled-youth research that made a powerful impression in Administrators’ Fortnight at Cannes. “Sweat” demonstrates “appreciable formal progress from that already auspicious calling card,” Lodge famous.

Among the many prizes already nabbed by the movie are the Fipresci Award on the European Movie Competition Palić; greatest characteristic and greatest artwork route (Jagna Dobesz) at Chicago Intl. Movie Competition; greatest actress (Magdalena Koleśnik) at Macao Intl. Movie Competition; greatest actress (Koleśnik), cinematography (Michał Dymek), director, enhancing (Agnieszka Glińska), supporting actress (Aleksandra Konieczna), and Silver Lion on the Polish Movie Competition in Gdynia; and the Cineuropa Prize at Trieste Movie Competition.