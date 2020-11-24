Maha Shivaratri, the first royal bath of Haridwar Kumbh on March 11, is the special bathing dates of Kumbh

Prayagraj: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri has announced that the first ‘Shahi Snan’ of Haridwar Kumbh to be held next year will be on 11 March on the occasion of ‘Maha Shivaratri’. Apart from Shahi Snan, Makar Sankranti (14 January), Mouni Amavasya (11 February), Basant Panchami (16 February), Magha Purnima (27 February) and Chaitra Shukla Pratipada (13 April) and Ramnavami (21 April) are the six of the year. There is a tradition of performing the ritual of bathing on the days too. Also Read – Haridwar Kumbh 2021: Know when the Haridwar Kumbh will begin, these are the dates of the royal bath …

Giri, who recently came to Haridwar to attend the council's national working committee meeting, said he met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and discussed the arrangements for the Kumbh Mela.

Mahanta said, "The second, third and fourth royal baths will be held on April 12 (Somavati Amavasya), April 14 (Vaishakhi and Aries Sankranti) and April 27 (Chaitra Purnima) respectively."

The head of the council said, “All the 13 akharas will participate in Haridwar Kumbh, 2021 with full grandeur. A Peshwai (procession) will also be taken out during the royal bath. “

Mahanta further said, “This year, only a few saints and saints will be involved in the royal bath. All the akharas will put up their camp-cantonments and pandals on the land to be allotted at the fair site. The saints will also follow the standards of Kovid-19. “