Maha Tamil Film (2021) | Forged | Songs | Trailer | Preview | E-newsletter Date

Maha is an upcoming suspense mystery written and directed via UR Jameel. Created via Mathi Azhagan below the title Etcetera Leisure, Maha film options Hansika Motwanic, Simbu and Srikanth within the lead roles. song director Ghibran composed the songs and background song of this movie.

Senthil and Markus (UK) are the editors and filmmakers of this movie respectively. It’s the fiftieth movie of actress Hansika Motwani.

Director Jameel says: “But even so seeing Hansika for the primary time in a movie that specializes in girls, this may be her fiftieth movie. Her position has other sunglasses and to this point in her profession she hasn’t ever made a movie like Maha We’ve observed her do comedy, romance and now and again severe characters, however in Maha you notice all of the qualities and feelings come in combination.

Director UR Jameel Manufacturer Mathi Azhagan State of affairs UR Jameel Style crime mystery Tale UR Jameel Starring Hansika Motwanic Song Ghibran cameraman Mark (UK) Editor Senthil Manufacturing corporate Etcetera Leisure E-newsletter date 2021 Language tamil

Maha Movie Forged

This is the total solid checklist of the approaching tamil film Maha,

Maha Film Teaser and Trailer

Watch the legitimate teaser video of Maha film 2021,

Maha Tamil Film Songs

