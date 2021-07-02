Maha Tamil Film (2021) | Solid | Songs | Trailer | Teaser | Unencumber Date

Maha is an upcoming suspense mystery written and directed via U. R. Jameel. Produced via Mathi Azhagan beneath the banner Etcetera Leisure, Maha film options Hansika Motwani, Simbu, and Srikanth within the lead roles. Song director Ghibran has composed the songs and background ranking of this film.

Senthil and Markus (UK) are the editor and cinematographers of this film respectively. It’s the fiftieth film of actress Hansika Motwani.

Director Jameel says, “Except Hansika that includes in a female-centric movie for the primary time, this additionally doubles as her fiftieth movie. Her position has other sun shades and she or he hasn’t ever accomplished a movie like Maha in her profession up to now. We’ve observed her do comedy, romance, and every so often, critical characters too. However in Maha, you’ll see all characteristics and feelings come in combination.”

[su_table]

Director U. R. Jameel Manufacturer Mathi Azhagan Screenplay U. R. Jameel Style Crime Mystery Tale U. R. Jameel Starring Hansika Motwani Song Ghibran Cinematographer Markus (UK) Editor Senthil Manufacturing Corporate Etcetera Leisure Unencumber date 2021 Language Tamil

[/su_table]

Maha Film Solid

This is all the solid record of upcoming tamil film Maha,

Hansika Motwani as Maha

Silambarasan as Jameel (Cameo)

Srikanth as Vikram

Sanam Shetty as Shilpa

Thambi Ramaiah as Alex Pandian

Karunakaran as Karuna

Nanditha Jennifer as Santhiya

Arthi Venkatesh as Shruthi

Mahat Raghavendran as rahul

Sujith Shankar as Antony

Maha Film Teaser and Trailer

Watch the legitimate teaser video of Maha film 2021,

Maha Tamil Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable