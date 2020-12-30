Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray is stable and no one will succeed in toppling it: Pawar

new Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has said that the BJP will not get any success in its efforts to topple the Maharashtra government. He said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray is stable and will complete its term. He criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against the leaders of the ruling coalition in the state and their family members, terming it as ‘abuse of power’. Also Read – Manmohan, Pawar were in favor of agricultural reforms under Congress rule, failed due to political pressure: Agriculture Minister Tomar

Pawar said in an interview, "It has been a year (since the Thackeray-led MVA government came to power) … They (BJP) had to bring down the government in two months, then they had to do it in six months, then eight In the month. But nothing will happen. This government is stable and will complete its tenure. "

The MVA government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress completed one year last month. Due to ideological distances between the alliance partners, many BJP leaders kept saying that this government would not be able to run. The BJP and Shiv Sena were together in the 2019 assembly elections, but after differences over the post of Chief Minister, the paths of the two parties diverged.

After this, Pawar, as it is said, played an important role in bringing the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress together. A four-time chief minister of Maharashtra and a stalwart leader at the Center, Pawar is seen as a guide to the functioning of the Thackeray-led government in the state.

When asked about the ED’s notice to Varsha of Shiv Sena leader and ‘Saamana’ editor Sanjay Raut’s wife, Pawar said, “This is an abuse of power”. Varsha has been summoned for questioning. Pawar said, “He even tried to give me notice once, but it was withdrawn.” I was not even a member of the board of the bank nor did I have any account in the bank. “

Last year, the ED had registered a criminal case in connection with the alleged scam at Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (MSCB) and the role of Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others came under the scanner of the agency.

The ED did not summon Pawar, but the NCP president at that time insisted that he go to the investigating agency’s office. In view of the law and order situation, the state police convinced Pawar, after which he gave up the idea of ​​going to office.

The Shiv Sena is continuously alleging that the Central Investigation Agencies are unfairly targeting its leaders. Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who recently joined the NCP, was also summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with the investigation of money laundering in the land deal in Pune. Last month, the ED raided the premises of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in the money laundering case.