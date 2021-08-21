Mahaan Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unlock Date, Poster

Mahaan is a Tamil language film. The film unencumber date is 22 April 2022. It contains Vani Bhojan, Vikram within the forged.
Tale
The plot revolves round a well-liked guy within the locality. He has to stand surprising demanding situations. Issues take a brand new flip as quite a lot of new occasions occur. Will he be capable to organize all of the complicated scenarios and live on the threats?
Mahaan Forged
Director: Karthik Subbaraj
Style: Motion, Drama, Mystery
Language: Tamil
Unlock Date: 22 April 2022
Trailer
But to be launched